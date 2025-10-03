Media One Hotel is about to get an upgrade from the brand behind Reform Social and Six Senses Zighy Bay

The 43rd floor of Media One Hotel is about to get a serious upgrade and three brand-new dining venues are arriving from Gates Hospitality, who you’ll recognise from brands like Reform Social and Grill, Folly Brasserie and Bistro Des Arts. Forty3 will have three separate concepts under one roof.

Papafaku is the first concept meaning ‘father of luck’ which will be a cheeky, modern spin on South-East Asian dining. The menu will include options like Wagyu Gyoza and Bubble Rock Shrimp Tempura, fiery Chilli Mud Crab, innovative sushi rolls and bowls of ramen. Dishes like Miso-glazed Black Cod and Angus Beef Rendang will deliver bold flavours too. Papafuku will be dynamic, playful and designed for daytime dining all the way through to nights out.

Velvet Social is the high-energy option of Forty3 after dark. Expect creative cocktails, DJs dropping beats and live acts that light up the room, all wrapped in a lounge that blurs the line between bar and club. It will keep the city alive until the early hours.

Completing the trio will be The Office – but not the kind you dread on a Monday morning. This sleek space in Media One Hotel will flip the script on traditional venues, offering a place to connect, collaborate and unwind.

“With Forty3, we want to create more than just a collection of venues. This will be a destination where people come together to socialise, collaborate and celebrate, all within one vibrant community hub. Dubai is a city that thrives on connection and Forty3 will reflect that spirit with three unique concepts designed to complement one another,” said Dr. Naim Maadad, Chief Executive and Founder of Gates Hospitality.

Forty3 has incredible views of Media City, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah too, so for each venue, you’ll be wowed by skyline views.

To celebrate the launch, guests dining in Papafuku between October 27 and November 7 will enjoy 43% off all food items from Monday to Thursday.

Image: Supplied