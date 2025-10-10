A food festival, alfresco pop-up and unmissable brunches – these are the experiences Dubai foodies need on their bucket list right now

Looking to mix up your typical dinner and drinks for something a little different? Then bookmark these fun foodie events happening across Dubai in the coming weeks. From special menus to one-off brunches and a brilliant food festival, here are 10 foodie events you won’t want to miss.

From October: White truffle menu at TOTÓ Dubai

Sophisticated Italian restaurant TOTO in Downtown celebrates the return of white truffle season with a limited-time menu that pays homage to the beloved ingredient. Renowned for its powerful aroma and flavour, white truffles are among the world’s rarest ingredients, and they take centre stage across a new selection of TOTO dishes, available until the end of January. Opt for dishes such as the delicate beef tartare, Italian burrata with cauliflower carpaccio or arancini in parmesan cream, with fresh gratings of white truffle available for Dhs80 per gram.

Where: TOTÓ Dubai

When: Until January 31, 2026

Price: Dhs80 per gram for fresh white truffle shavings

Book: @totorestaurantdubai

From October 17: Balloons at the Palace at Jumeirah Al Qasr

Balloons at the Palace returns to a stunning Burj Al Arab facing terrace at Jumeirah Al Qasr from October 17. Newly adorned to suit a new theme, Tales of the Arabian Skies, each tethered balloon fits up to six guests and is designed to evoke the feeling of a floating majlis, inspired by the golden age of Arabian travel along the Spice Route. This time around, there are three experiences. Breakfast in the clouds, every Friday and Saturday from 9am to 11am; afternoon tea in the sky, served daily from 1pm to 3pm and 3.30pm to 5.30pm; and the spice route journey dinner, available in two daily seatings at 6.30pm and 9pm.

Where: Jumeirah Al Qasr

When: Daily from October 17

Price: From Dhs195 for breakfast, Dhs295 for afternoon tea and Dhs395 for dinner

Book: @balloonsatthepalace

Until October 18: An all-Canadian menu at Fairmont The Palm

It’s your last chance to experience the all-Canadian menu at Fairmont The Palm’s pretty Seagrill Bistro. A collaboration between Chef Atticus Garant of Fairmont Banff Springs, Canada and Chef Darren of Fairmont the Palm, the all-Canadian ingredient menu is an homage to Canada’s bountiful produce, both it’s big-hitting highlights and lesser-known ingredients. Menu highlights include a medley of Northern Waters seafood, including Beausoleil oysters, Digby scallops and Arctic surf clams, Bison ribeye and grass-fed beef tartare, plus a charred chamomile sundae.

Where: Seagrill Bistro, Fairmont The Palm

When: Until October 18

Price: A la carte pricing

Book: @fairmontthepalm Seagrill Bistro, Fairmont The PalmUntil October 18A la carte pricing

October 21 and 22: Chez Wam x El Chato

Known and loved for its cool foodie collabs, Chez Wam’s culinary master Hadrien Villedieu hosts Chef Álvaro Clavijo of El Chato for two nights only this October. One of Latin America’s most celebrated restaurants, El Chato is known for its inventive approach to Colombian cuisine. For the one-off menu, the two chefs will celebrate both Colombian heritage and Chez Wam’s French-Middle Eastern sensibilities.

Where: Chez Wam, St Regis Gardens

When: October 21 and 22, 6pm onwards

Price: Dhs550 food only

Book: @chezwamdubai

October 23: Chapter II of The Wine Library at Chic Nonna

Chic Nonna’s next tribute evening to fine wines takes place at the DIFC hotspot on October 23, this time an ode to Sassicaia, the wine that redefined Italy’s place on the world stage. Discover the legacy, terroir and extraordinary vintages of the Sassicaia wine during this exclusive evening, paired with a multi-course menu created by rising star chef Francesco Torcasio.

Where: Chic Nonna, DIFC

When: 8.30pm, October 23

Price: Dhs4,950 per person

Book: @chicnonnadubai

October 24 and 25: What the Food at Alserkal Avenue

Bringing two days of fun foodie pop-ups, insightful conversation and interactive workshops to Alserkal Avenue this October is What The Food. Now in its fourth year, this year’s theme is ‘Disrupting the Table’ and examines the future of food, connecting Dubai’s foodie community with forward-thinking tastemakers from around the world. The first day will explore innovation and sustainability in food, while the second day will focus on hands-on innovation and future outlook.

Where: Alserkal Avenue

When: 10am to 10pm, October 25 and 26

Price: Dependent on event

Book: @alserkalavenue @whatthefoodbyalserkal

October 25: Rio Brunch at Sushisamba Dubai

The monthly Rio brunch returns to Sushisamba on Saturday October 25. Running from 12.30pm to 4pm, this perenially popular experience is a dazzling fusion of music, dance, and flavour, transporting every guest straight to Brazil’s famed Carnaval. Guests can look forward to a high-octane afternoon of pulsating samba beats, spectacular live Brazilian dancers, Capoeria dancers and high-energy DJ sets, all paired with a mix of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian flavours, with a menu that features sushi and robata selections and an array of signature dishes served tableside.

Where: Sushisamba, Palm Tower

When: 12.30pm to 4pm, October 25

Price: Dhs649 for a regular table, Dhs799 for a window table

Book: @sushisambadubai

November 8: Le Soleil at Bungalo34

Le Soleil x Bungalo34 is back for a one-off, high-energy celebration of sunshine, sound, and seaside indulgence. The unmissable event captures the spirit of the Riviera in one unforgettable day by the sea. Guests can look forward to plenty of theatre and flair, oysters on ice, bespoke bottle service, and beats by DJ Chris Fild, straight from Mykonos. From 7pm, a snack menu will be available – perfect for grazing and staying energised as the night unfolds.

Where: Bungalo34, Pearl Jumeira

When: 1pm onwards, November 8

Price: Dhs650 set menu, food only

Book: @bungalo34

November 8: 50 Days to Christmas brunch at Hillhouse Brasserie

Get into the festive spirit with a Christmas-themed brunch at Hillhouse Brasserie. Their 50 Days to Christmas Countdown Brunch takes over the Dubai Hills favourite on Saturday November 8, with live entertainment, seasonal decor, and of course, a menu of all the Christmas classics.

Where: Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club

When: 1pm to 4pm, November 8

Price: Dhs250 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs95 children aged 3 to 12.

Book: @hillhousedubai

November 12 to 16: Signor Sassi x Rampoldi

Il Giardino di Sassi will transform into Il Giardino di Rampoldi for five nights as Monte Carlo’s beloved Rampoldi collaborates with Dubai’s renowned Italian restaurant, Signor Sassi. from 12th to 16th November, offering an immersive culinary experience in tribute to Monte Carlo’s iconic restaurant. Blending Monegasque savoir-faire with Italian elegance, the collaboration will see the two restaurants come together for a curated menu that captures both the essence of the French Riviera and the vivid colours of Southern Italy.

Where: Signor Sassi, St Regis Gardens

When: 6pm onwards, November 12 to 16

Price: A la carte

Book: @signorsassidubai

Images: Supplied