8 best areas in Dubai to buy property and get a golden visa
Golden visa goals? These are the best neighbourhoods in Dubai to invest in
Buying property in Dubai comes with more than just a title deed, cross the Dhs2 million mark and you’re eligible for a 10-year Golden Visa. It’s a big move, and choosing where to put that investment matters. Some areas are buzzing with rental demand, others are still up-and-coming, and a few hit that sweet spot between both. These are the best areas in Dubai to buy property and get a golden visa – for all the right reasons, according to bayut.
Downtown Dubai
ROI: 5.5%
The address sells itself. You’re buying prestige, views, and long-term capital strength.
Dubai Marina
ROI: Up to 6.72%
Waterfront living, solid rents, and no shortage of buyers or tenants. A 1-bed in Dubai Marina starts from Dh2.01 million. You’re never far from action, beaches or sea views.
Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)
ROI: Up to 7.56%
Massive value, bigger units, and high returns. A 3-bed in JVC can get you space and strong yields.
Dubai South
ROI: 4.77%
Next to the future world’s biggest airport, Dubai South is all about what’s coming next.
Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT)
ROI: Up to 6.75%
Underrated and consistent. JLT is great for end-users and investors alike, often with decent prices and high tenant demand.
Damac Hills 2
ROI: Up to 6.5%
Villa life without the crazy price tag. Dubai Hills is green, calm, and a growing family favourite.
Business Bay
ROI: Around 5.45%
Business Bay is a favourite for professionals, often with strong resale demand and plenty of new development. Think high-rise living with city pulse.
Rukan, Dubailand
ROI: 6.99%
Dubailand is a low-key spot with high potential. Affordable villas and signs of long-term growth.