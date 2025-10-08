Golden visa goals? These are the best neighbourhoods in Dubai to invest in

Buying property in Dubai comes with more than just a title deed, cross the Dhs2 million mark and you’re eligible for a 10-year Golden Visa. It’s a big move, and choosing where to put that investment matters. Some areas are buzzing with rental demand, others are still up-and-coming, and a few hit that sweet spot between both. These are the best areas in Dubai to buy property and get a golden visa – for all the right reasons, according to bayut.

Downtown Dubai

ROI: 5.5%

The address sells itself. You’re buying prestige, views, and long-term capital strength.

Dubai Marina

ROI: Up to 6.72%

Waterfront living, solid rents, and no shortage of buyers or tenants. A 1-bed in Dubai Marina starts from Dh2.01 million. You’re never far from action, beaches or sea views.

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

ROI: Up to 7.56%

Massive value, bigger units, and high returns. A 3-bed in JVC can get you space and strong yields.

Dubai South

ROI: 4.77%

Next to the future world’s biggest airport, Dubai South is all about what’s coming next.

Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT)

ROI: Up to 6.75%

Underrated and consistent. JLT is great for end-users and investors alike, often with decent prices and high tenant demand.

Damac Hills 2

ROI: Up to 6.5%

Villa life without the crazy price tag. Dubai Hills is green, calm, and a growing family favourite.

Business Bay

ROI: Around 5.45%

Business Bay is a favourite for professionals, often with strong resale demand and plenty of new development. Think high-rise living with city pulse.

Rukan, Dubailand

ROI: 6.99%

Dubailand is a low-key spot with high potential. Affordable villas and signs of long-term growth.