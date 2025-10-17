The UAE has just launched a new way to handle work permits and it’s all powered by artificial intelligence

The UAE is taking another big step towards a fully digital future. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has revealed a new smart system called Eye, designed to transform how work permits are processed. Using artificial intelligence (AI), the system will review applications automatically, helping to speed up approvals and reduce errors – a major upgrade for anyone looking to work in the Emirates.

A faster and smarter process

Announced during GITEX Global 2025, the Eye system uses advanced AI to handle applications more efficiently. It can process documents like passports, photos and academic certificates, checking that everything is correct and authentic before approval. Staff will only step in when a case needs special attention.

Why this matters

Getting a work permit is a key step for most people working in the UAE. With the new Eye system, applications should move more smoothly, saving time for both employers and employees. It’s also expected to improve accuracy, reduce costs and boost the overall quality of submissions.

Different types of work permits in the UAE

There are several types of work permits available in the UAE depending on the kind of job or employment situation.

These include:

Part-time work permit

Freelance work permit

Temporary or mission work permit

Student training or employment permit

Golden Visa holder work permit

Work permit for hiring someone from outside the UAE

Transfer work permit for moving a non-UAE worker between companies

UAE or GCC national work permit

National trainee work permit

Private teacher work permit

Work permit for young workers (juvenile permit)

Each category serves a different purpose, but with the Eye system now in place, all applications are expected to be processed faster and with fewer delays.

Image: What’s On Archive