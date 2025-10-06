Celebrate spooky season with one of the top Halloween activities in Abu Dhabi at the Addams Family brunch at Dusit Thani

One of the best Halloween activities Abu Dhabi has to offer this year is the Addams Family brunch at Dusit Thani. If your idea of family goals includes black lace and a butler who may or may not sleep in a coffin, then this one’s for you. Because if you’re going to do Halloween, do it the Addams way.

This Halloween, the SkyDome at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi is turning into the Addams family mansion for a brunch that’s deliciously dark and delightfully weird. Forget pumpkin spice. Think eerie elegance, kooky characters and a spread that would make even Morticia crack a smile.

Fresh off two sold-out “Wizarding Brunches,” SkyDome is back with another themed spectacle. This time inspired by the world’s most iconic gothic clan. Expect more than 20 live food stations dishing up Halloween-themed treats, from creepy confections to ghoulishly good bites. There’s a dessert spread that would make Wednesday’s cold heart melt, cocktails that Gomez would toast to, and enough mocktails to keep Uncle Fester buzzing.

The beats will be spooky, perfect for a frightfully fun afternoon with games and activities. Families who arrive in full Addams spirit could even walk away with prizes for the best costumes.

What to expect: A feast fit for the Addams family

Over 20 live cooking stations serving Halloween-inspired dishes

A dessert spread as quirky and charming as the Addams clan

Bewitching cocktails and mocktails that Gomez would toast to

A live DJ spinning Halloween hits all afternoon

Spooky games and activities to keep the little monsters entertained

A costume contest with prizes for the most creative looks

Location: SkyDome, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Time: Saturday November 1, 12.30pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs 275 (soft drinks) | Dhs 435 (house beverages) | Dhs 95 (kids aged 7–12) | Free for kids under 6 (max two per family)

Early bird offer: 20% off adult packages booked before October 26

Contact: (02) 698 8137

Images: spupplied