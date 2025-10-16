Al Ain Museum reopens this October, showcasing ancient artefacts, new discoveries, and 8,000 years of regional history

Al Ain Museum, the UAE’s first museum, reopens on 24 October 2025. Visitors can explore 8,000 years of the region’s history in a space that blends old and new. Founded in 1969 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the museum now combines its original structure with modern galleries. The redesign was led by Dabbagh Architects, who brought a modern edge while keeping the museum’s original character intact.

Inside, the journey moves from ancient artefacts to recently discovered archaeological sites. Visitors can see the ancient aflaj irrigation system, a remarkable engineering feat that made desert life possible. Interactive workshops, hands-on activities, and temporary exhibitions keep the museum experience lively and engaging.

Next to Sultan Fort, built in 1910, the museum stands in the same landscape that once formed the heart of Haret Al Hosn village. From there, it opens a path into the broader story of Al Ain’s heritage.

Director Omar Salem Al Kaabi said the museum serves as a gateway to understanding the cultural and archaeological importance of the region. It gives visitors context for the UNESCO World Heritage Sites nearby. Al Kaabi said the museum aims to spark curiosity and encourage people to explore Al Ain’s landscapes, tombs, and landmarks with a deeper appreciation for their history and heritage.

Beyond the galleries, the museum features a research centre for scholars, a reading room, a café, and a retail space. Together, these spaces turn Al Ain Museum into a place of learning, reflection, and discovery.