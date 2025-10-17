The airline continues to expand its Premium Economy offering…

Dubai-based airline Emirates is one of the world’s most accoladed airlines, flying to more than 135 destinations worldwide and consistently regarded as one of the best at what it does in terms of service, safety and experience, whether you’re flying Economy, Business or First.

Back in 2022, it introduced Premium Economy, an offering somewhere between Economy and Business, offering extra comfort and Business Class style meals, without costing quite as much as a business class flight. Since launching in August 2022, Emirates has introduced Premium Economy on a number of its flight routes, and that number continues to grow. The airline is on track to offer nearly 2 million Premium Economy seats annually across its network by the end of 2025, doubling to 4 million by 2026.

Here’s the full list of Emirates flight routes you can fly Premium Economy on:

Adelaide, Australia (From December)

Ahmedabad, India

Amman, Jordan

Auckland, Australia

Baghdad, Iraq

Bahrain

Bangkok, Thailand

Brisbane, Australia

Brussels, Germany

Bengaluru, India

Bologna, Italy

Bogota, Colombia via Miami, USA

Boston, USA

Cape Town, South Africa

Chicago, USA

Christchurch, New Zealand

Colombo, Sri Lanka

Dallas Fort Worth, USA

Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Dublin, Ireland

Edinburgh, Scotland

Frankfurt, Germany (from December)

Geneva, Switzerland

Hangzhou, China (from October 26)

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Hong Kong

Houston, USA

Istanbul, Turkey

Johannesburg, South Africa

Kolkata, India

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuwait

Lisbon, Portugal

London Heathrow, UK

London Stansted, UK

Los Angeles, USA

Lyon, France

Madrid, Spain

Male, Maldives

Manchester, UK

Melbourne, Australia

Milan, Italy

Mumbai, India

Muscat, Oman

Nice, France

New York John F Kennedy, USA

Newark, USA via Athens, Greece

Osaka, Japan

Oslo, Finland

Perth, Australia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

San Francisco, USA

São Paulo, Brazil

Seattle, USA

Seoul, South Korea

Shanghai, China

Shenzhen, China

Singapore

Sydney, Australia

Tokyo Haneda, Japan

Tokyo Narita, Japan

Tunis, Tunisia

Vienna, Austria

What is Emirates Premium Economy like?

The premium economy cabin offers 56 seats in a 2-4-2 cabin layout. These wide, cream leather seats offer extra comfort to passengers with 6-way adjustable headrests, calf rests and footrests, so you can sit back and relax. Screens are 13.3 inches, and each seat is also equipped with easily-accessible charging points, a wide dining table and a cocktail table.

Premium Economy passengers also enjoy a welcome drink in fine glassware, and a Business Class-style meal service with chinaware and stainless steel cutlery wrapped in linen napkin.

How much does Emirates Premium Economy cost?

Of course, it depends on the destination, flight occupancy, and the time you book, but fares are typically closer to Economy fares than Business.

A quick glance at Emirates’ website shows that a flight from Dubai to New York’s JFK this summer would set you back from Dhs2,655 one-way in Economy, while Premium Economy would be Dhs4,645. For Business fares on the same flight, expect to pay Dhs14,765.

For a shorter flight from Dubai to London Heathrow, Economy fares start at Dhs1,335 one-way, Dhs3,105 for Premium Economy, and Dhs8,885 for Business.

emirates.com