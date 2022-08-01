As of August 1, you can enjoy the upgraded experience on flights to London, Paris and Sydney…

Emirates Premium Economy has been in motion since the end of 2020. Though bookings opened back in June, today, Monday August 1, marks the first day that travellers who booked the roomy flight experience are taking off.

The premium economy option is available to book to four destinations this year. You can book the roomy flight experience on A380 routes to London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Sydney on flights right now. Christchurch will be added from December 2022.

Take a look inside the cabin with us…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The premium economy cabin offers 56 seats in a 2-4-2 cabin layout. These wide, cream leather seats offer extra comfort to passengers with 6-way adjustable headrests, calf rests and footrests, so you can sit back and relax. Screens are 13.3 inches and there will be easily-accessible charging points, a wide dining table and even a cocktail table.

A premium experience

Not only can passengers enjoy extra comfort, customers can look forward to a dedicated check-in area for Premium Economy at Dubai International airport, or utilise the self-service check in kiosks in the hall to avoid queues. Premium Economy passengers will also enjoy a welcome drink in fine glassware, and a Business Class-style meal service with chinaware and stainless steel cutlery wrapped in linen napkin.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: “As with everything we do, Emirates Premium Economy will be exceptional in its class, with minute attention given to every aspect of the customer experience. Customers trading up from Economy will be getting excellent value.”

Due to the positive feedback since launching in January 2021, Emirates revealed the it will continue to expand its fleet of Premium Economy. “We currently have six A380s equipped with this cabin class, which limits our initial deployment, but our intention is to offer this experience to many more markets across our network,” Clark continued.

Discover more at emirates.com.

Images: Emirates