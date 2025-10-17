The Soft by LANY tour rocks into the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday January 23

Dubai’s stellar upcoming concert series already includes big names like Pitbull and Teddy Swims. But a new one has just joined the list, with American pop-rockers LANY set to perform in Dubai.

The Los Angeles-based duo will headline the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday January 23, 2026, when fans can expect a night drenched in neon nostalgia, heartbreak anthems, and sing-alongs at the City Walk super venue. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday October 24, so be sure to set your alarms.

Known for their signature blend of synth-heavy pop, slick visuals, and painfully relatable lyrics, LANY have carved out a loyal global following and will mark the start of their Soft by LANY world tour in the UAE.

Whether you’ve been around since ILYSB first tugged at your heartstrings or only recently fell for tracks like Malibu Nights and XXL, this show promises to be a journey through the band’s ever-evolving discography. Expect atmospheric lighting, slick stage design, and of course, frontman Paul Klein’s iconic dance moves. As well as tracks from their decade-long career, fans can look forward to hearing hits from their latest album, A Beautiful Blur, which leans into their signature emotional depth while exploring new sonic textures.

More big gigs

There’s some huge artists set to perform in the UAE in the coming weeks – from top DJs to megastar rappers and some of pop’s most dazzling stars. In Dubai, the upcoming Untold music festival will see headline performances from J Balvin, Martin Garrix and Yungblud, while the Coca-Cola Arena will welcome names including Teddy Swims, Pitbull and Halsey.

Abu Dhabi’s also getting it’s fair share of superstardom, with Enrique Iglesias, Travis Scott and Katy Perry all on the bill before the end of the year.

When: Friday January 23, 2026

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

Tickets: On sale from 10am on Friday October 24

Book: livenation.me

Lead image: Instagram