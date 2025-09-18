UNTOLD Dubai 2025 is bringing an insane lineup, see them all here

It’s back and better than ever. UNTOLD Dubai 2025 is coming in November and the world’s biggest names in electronic music are about to take over Dubai once again. Last year, UNTOLD Dubai brought some of the world’s biggest music names to Expo City Dubai for the first time ever in February. Now, the sequel is set to return this November with even more intensity, more epic stages, and more experiences. UNTOLD Dubai 2025 will take place from November 6 to 9 at Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Last year, the four-day festival was a success, with a whopping 185,000 festival-goers in attendance, where the last day of the festival saw 45,000 visitors.

UNTOLD Dubai lineup:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

Martin Garrix is ranked number 1 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs, he’s a global phenomenon—known for chart-toppers like Animals and breathtaking collaborations with the likes of Dua Lipa and Usher. Expect high energy sets and world class production as the festival builds its electrifying atmosphere. He’s no stranger to Dubai, and performed last year at Atlantis The Palm.

@martingarrix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

DJ and producer Armin van Buuren is a Grammy nominated, five-time winner DJ Mag No. 1 DJ. Having begun his career in 1996, van Buuren began putting out music and soon found himself at the centre of trance music. As the genre grew in popularity, van Buuren was a regular act on the DJing scene, performing around Europe. Following electronic music’s worldwide boom, van Buuren’s ‘Mirage’, ‘Intense’ and ‘Embrace’ albums were huge successes. You’ll recognise the single ‘This Is What It Feels Like’ with Trevor Guthrie which became one of the biggest hits of the year, as well as ‘Another You’ with Mr. Probz.

@arminvanbuuren

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

Steve Aoki is a big name in electronic music. Known for his larger-than-life stage presence, wild visuals, and of course, his now-iconic cake tosses, Aoki is one of the most in-demand DJs on the planet, and this will be his first performance at UNTOLD Dubai. Expect big bass, massive drops, and all the chaos you’d hope for. He recently performed at Barasti Beach earlier in the year.

@steveaoki

J Balvin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

J Balvin (José Álvaro Osorio Balvín) is the Colombian reggaeton titan whose hits like “Mi Gente”, “Ginza”, “Ay Vamos” and “Safari” have helped bring Spanish‑language music into the mainstream globally. With multiple Latin Grammy wins, countless chart‑toppers, an ever‑evolving sound that blends reggaeton, pop, trap and more, and a flair for bold visuals and collaborations, he’s exactly the kind of headline act that turns festivals into must‑see events. This is his first time in Dubai and we’re excited to see the performance he brings to the UNTOLD Dubai stage in 2025.

@jbalvin

Alan Walker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Walker (@alanwalkermusic)

Alan Walker is first burst onto the scene in late 2015 with his debut hit single “Faded” which has over 2 billion Spotify streams and 3.7 billion YouTube views. With 150 million followers across his social platforms worldwide, 35.7 billion YouTube views, and over 100 billion audio and video streams, the young artist from Bergen, Norway is nowhere near kicking his feet up anytime soon. We can’t wait to see him at UNTOLD Dubai 2025.

@alanwalkermusic

DJ Bliss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

Dubai’s one and only DJ Bliss is coming back to the UNTOLD stage. He’s shared stages with icons like Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Akon. His debut album Made in Dubai topped iTunes charts, and he’s co-produced tracks with Wyclef Jean. Beyond music, he’s a TV and radio personality, previously hosting That’s Entertainment and The Real Flava. Known for his high-energy sets and entrepreneurial spirit, DJ Bliss continues to shape Dubai’s nightlife and entertainment culture.

@djbliss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

Miriam and Olivia Nervo first made their mark behind the scenes in the music industry, writing songs for global stars like David Guetta and Kylie Minogue. But it didn’t take long before they stepped into the spotlight themselves, bringing their infectious energy, vibrant style, and unapologetically fun approach to stages around the world.

@nervomusic

Eric Prydz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

Swedish legend Eric Prydz is one of electronic music’s most visionary architects, known for towering progressive house anthems and techno explorations under his Pryda and Cirez D aliases. Tracks like Call On Me, Pjanoo, Proper Education and Opus are woven into modern dance floor lore, and his productions are always polished, emotive and surprisingly layered. Prydz is just as much about spectacle as sound, his EPIC, HOLO and Holosphere shows are immersive journeys of light, visuals and sonic highs. With a reputation for balancing mainstream vibes and underground credibility, every time he steps up, expectations are met and exceeded. Eric Prydz isn’t just playing sets, he’s creating landmarks.

@ericprydz

Vanny Granata

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

Get ready to meet Vanny Granata, the Italian DJ and producer turning heads on the global electronic scene. Hailing from Taranto, his sets are packed with infectious house beats and deep, dancefloor-driven grooves. With tracks like Erotic Story and Jiggy, he’s already carving out a name across international stages and top labels. Expect a mix of originals, remixes, and high-energy drops that keep the crowd on its feet from start to finish. Watch this space — Granata is fast becoming one of the names to know in the world of electronic music.

@vannygranata

Toto Chiavetta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

Sicilian DJ and producer Toto Chiavetta is a force in the underground electronic scene, known for sets that are as deep as they are dynamic. With releases on labels like Yoruba Records and Innervisions, his sound blends hypnotic techno, organic grooves, and soulful textures. Tracks like Impermanence and Mother Acid Land showcase his signature ability to move between raw energy and emotional depth. On stage, he delivers powerful, journey-led performances that keep dancefloors locked in from start to finish. A true storyteller through sound, Toto Chiavetta is one of the most exciting names to watch right now.

@totochiavetta

Syreeta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

UK DJ and producer SYREETA is tearing up the underground with her fearless blend of house, techno and bass-driven grooves. A regular at HE.SHE.THEY and ANTS, her sets are all about big energy, raw connection and inclusive vibes. With tracks like Renni Bes and Seek, she’s proving she’s just as powerful in the studio as she is behind the decks. From BBC Radio 1 to festival main stages, SYREETA is fast becoming one of the most exciting names to watch. Expect bold sounds, boundary-breaking sets and pure dance floor heat.

@syreetamusic

Ale De Tuglie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

Italian DJ and producer Ale De Tuglie is making waves with his high-energy tech‑house and techno sets. Hailing from Bari, he’s known for pushing boundaries with acid‑tinged grooves and bass-heavy beats. Tracks like No Rules and his Squeeze Me EP showcase his fearless, club-ready sound. Sharing stages with global heavyweights and rocking crowds from Ibiza to Dubai, he’s a name on the rise. Expect raw energy, bold drops, and a dancefloor he won’t let go.

@aledetuglie

Andrea Oliva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

No stranger to a festival, Andrea Oliva travels all over the world spinning beats. Swiss-raised and with Italian roots, he began spinning tunes at just 12, digging through promos and white labels while working in a record store. He’s become a powerhouse in the underground-meets-mainstream world — a long-time face of ANTS at Ushuaïa Ibiza, and regular on festival bills like Tomorrowland, Coachella and Sonus. His sonic signature? Deep house fused with tech-house and techno, intense percussive build-ups, piano stabs, vocal loops — sets engineered to lock the crowd in.

@andreaoliva1

Gordo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

Global powerhouse GORDO (formerly Carnage) has reinvented himself as one of the hottest names in house and techno. With Latin roots and a raw, high-energy sound, he’s been shaking up dance floors from Ibiza to Coachella. His debut album Diamante and collabs with Drake and Maluma prove his versatility runs deep. Behind the decks, he delivers hard-hitting, boundary-breaking sets that light up every stage. More than just a DJ, GORDO is a movement, and the party follows wherever he goes.

@gordoszn

Hot Since 82

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

UK DJ and producer Hot Since 82 is a powerhouse of the global house scene, serving up deep, driving grooves and bass-heavy energy. Breaking through with Let It Ride and his acclaimed Little Black Book album, he’s been a fixture on dance floors ever since. As the founder of Knee Deep in Sound, he champions the underground while dropping his own anthems worldwide. From Ibiza residencies to festival main stages, his sets are journeys that build, burn and explode with energy. Expect nothing less than pure, unrelenting house heat when Hot Since 82 takes the stage.

@hotsince82

Ilario Alicante

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

Italian techno star Ilario Alicante has built his name on powerful, no-nonsense sets that light up the world’s biggest dance floors. From his breakout at Time Warp to residencies at Cocoon Ibiza, he’s become a fixture of the global underground. His productions on labels like Cocoon, Drumcode and Viva Music showcase his driving, hypnotic style built for peak-hour moments. Whether behind the decks or in the studio, Alicante delivers raw energy with precision and passion. A true master of modern techno, he guarantees a set that’s intense, immersive and unforgettable.

@ilario_alicante

Luciano

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

Chilean-Swiss DJ and producer Luciano is a pioneer of the global house and techno scene, famous for his infectious Latin flair and rolling, percussive grooves. As the mastermind behind Cadenza Records and a long-time Ibiza favorite, he’s shaped the sound of dance floors from Ushuaïa to Pacha. His sets fuse deep tribal rhythms with hypnotic energy, creating unstoppable momentum that keeps crowds locked in. A true innovator, Luciano bridges underground credibility with worldwide appeal. Expect a journey of rhythm, soul, and pure party spirit every time he steps up.

@magikluciano

WizTheMc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

South African-German artist WizTheMc is breaking boundaries with his unique mix of R&B, pop, electronic, and amapiano. With hits like For a Minute and Show Me Love—which went gold in the UK and charted top five—he’s a global streaming powerhouse. Touring Europe, the US, and Canada, he’s shared stages with some of the hottest rising stars. Known for high-energy, genre-blending performances, WizTheMc keeps crowds hooked from start to finish. Expect bold beats, catchy hooks, and unforgettable moments whenever he hits the stage.

@wizthemc

Marwan Dua

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

The next act for UNTOLD Dubai 2025 is Romanian DJ and curator Marwan Dua. He brings deep house and melodic techno together in sets that are soulful, eclectic, and full of atmosphere. As the creative force behind the Daydreaming Experience stage at UNTOLD, he’s built a reputation for turning parties into journeys. With roots in hip-hop, funk, and broken beats, his sound is rich, organic, and never predictable. He’s curated over a hundred underground events, uniting communities around music and energy. Expect hypnotic grooves and pure connection when Marwan Dua takes control of the decks.

@marwan_dua

KSHMR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

American DJ and producer KSHMR (Niles Hollowell-Dhar) is known for epic, cinematic drops that fuse electro house, big room, and Indian influences. Rising from his early days with The Cataracs, he broke through with hits like Tsunami and Secrets with Tiësto. Founder of Dharma Worldwide, he pushes the boundaries of EDM with every release. From stadiums to festival main stages, his sets are immersive journeys full of energy and emotion. Expect soaring melodies, epic drops, and a show that stays with you long after the last beat.

@kshmr

Mëstiza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

Spanish DJ duo Mëstiza (Pitty Bernad & Belah) are turning heads with their fiery blend of flamenco, house, and melodic techno. Rising fast since 2021, they’ve carved a name for themselves with bold, high-energy sets and a focus on female empowerment. Their debut album Quëreles and Ibiza residency at Hï showcase their mastery of tension, groove, and emotion. On stage, expect flamenco flair fused with club-ready beats that keep the dance floor moving. Mëstiza isn’t just performing, they’re delivering a cultural and sonic journey every time and we’re sure they will light up the UNTOLD Dubai stage in 2025.

@mestiza.music

Zamna Soundsystem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

Zamna Soundsystem is the electrifying collective born from the iconic Zamna Festival in Tulum, fusing melodic techno and house with Afro and Latin influences. Their debut single on Zamna Records launched them into the global spotlight, capturing the festival’s spirit and innovation. With Italian and Maltese roots, their dynamic performances have graced major festivals worldwide, including UNTOLD Dubai. Known for their adaptability, they feature two or three talents during performances, ensuring an electrifying experience for audiences. Zamna Soundsystem continues to shape the sonic landscape, driving the evolution of electronic music.

@zss.official_

Who performed at UNTOLD Dubai last year in 2024?

UNTOLD Dubai in 2024 saw an incredible lineup with acts such as Armin van Buuren, Ellie Goulding, Hardwell, Tiesto, John Newman, Chase and Status, G-Eazy, Major Lazer, Don Diablo, Psy, Sebastian Ingrosso, Timmy Trumpet, and so many more.

Tickets: Starting from Dhs420 via untold.ae

Images: UNTOLD Dubai Instagram