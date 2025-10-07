Amr Diab is coming to Dubai this November
Amr Diab is lighting up Dubai with a night of pure pop legend energy
If you know Amr Diab, no introduction is needed. And if you don’t? You’ve probably heard habibi ya nour el ain at some point, either at a wedding or in a club. The Middle Eastern icon has spent decades shaping the sound of Arabic pop, and his music has traveled far beyond the region, earning him fans from Cairo to California. On Saturday, November 1, the legend himself is heading to Dubai for a massive night at Coca Cola Arena.
Amr Diab 101
- Holds the Guinness World Record for the most World Music Awards won by a Middle Eastern artist.
- His hit nour el ain (1996) became a global sensation, even inspiring Bollywood and Western remixes.
- First Arab singer to top the Billboard World Albums chart.
- Has over 30 albums and still dominates the charts every release.
The event
Expect nothing less than a high-energy setlist packed with timeless hits, stadium-level production, and a crowd ready to dance from the first beat. Diab’s live shows are known for their electric atmosphere, blending nostalgia with the kind of stage presence only decades of experience can bring. Whether you’ve seen him perform before or this is your first time, there’s something magnetic about watching a true icon own the stage.
The concert is presented by Boss Events, with fans expected to fly in from across the region for the show. And with Coca-Cola Arena as the venue, you can expect top-tier sound, lights, and space to move.
The details
Location: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Times: Saturday, November 1, from 9pm
Tickets: Starting at Dhs295, available via Coca-Cola Arena
Contact: (800) 22 33 88 | @cocacolaarena
Images: Amr Diab Instagram