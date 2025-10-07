Amr Diab is lighting up Dubai with a night of pure pop legend energy

If you know Amr Diab, no introduction is needed. And if you don’t? You’ve probably heard habibi ya nour el ain at some point, either at a wedding or in a club. The Middle Eastern icon has spent decades shaping the sound of Arabic pop, and his music has traveled far beyond the region, earning him fans from Cairo to California. On Saturday, November 1, the legend himself is heading to Dubai for a massive night at Coca Cola Arena.

Amr Diab 101

Holds the Guinness World Record for the most World Music Awards won by a Middle Eastern artist.

His hit nour el ain (1996) became a global sensation, even inspiring Bollywood and Western remixes.

(1996) became a global sensation, even inspiring Bollywood and Western remixes. First Arab singer to top the Billboard World Albums chart.

Has over 30 albums and still dominates the charts every release.

The event

Expect nothing less than a high-energy setlist packed with timeless hits, stadium-level production, and a crowd ready to dance from the first beat. Diab’s live shows are known for their electric atmosphere, blending nostalgia with the kind of stage presence only decades of experience can bring. Whether you’ve seen him perform before or this is your first time, there’s something magnetic about watching a true icon own the stage.

The concert is presented by Boss Events, with fans expected to fly in from across the region for the show. And with Coca-Cola Arena as the venue, you can expect top-tier sound, lights, and space to move.

The details

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Times: Saturday, November 1, from 9pm

Tickets: Starting at Dhs295, available via Coca-Cola Arena

Contact: (800) 22 33 88 | @cocacolaarena

Images: Amr Diab Instagram