The immersive entertainment brand comes straight from India

We’re not short of fun things to do in Dubai and this indoor amusement park is about to open in Al Quoz. Designed for the young and the young at heart, Black Bunny is a one-of-a-kind immersive entertainment destination where imagination knows no bounds. Set to open on October 11, the vibrant venue is packed with retro games, neon-lit challenges, and interactive experiences for all ages. Plus the first 100 guests to arrive will receive a full year of unlimited play, giving you even more reasons to jump into the action.

Originally launched in 2022 in Surat, India, Black Bunny now brings its unmistakable energy to Al Quoz, Dubai. At the heart of it all is the brand’s iconic mascot, a mysterious black bunny in a tuxedo who’s just as cheeky as he is charming. You’ll find him splashed across murals, hiding in glowing artworks, and even making surprise appearances.

The Dubai location is Black Bunny’s most innovative indoor playground yet. The space comes to life with colour, street art, and sleek lighting, creating a buzzing backdrop. Just top up your Black Bunny card and explore a maze of retro and modern arcade games, carnival classics, and a VR rollercoaster, with plenty of prizes up for grabs along the way.

For the little ones:

In this amusement park in Dubai, the fun is not just for the older guests. On the ground floor is a vibrant jungle gym where little ones can climb, explore, and play to their hearts’ content. There’s also a track for mini go-karts, so tiny thrill-seekers can race around while grown-ups cheer them on.

For the older explorers:

For older guests looking to conquer new heights, head to the nearby indoor climbing wall for a pulse-racing challenge. Then, gather the whole crew to check out the expansive trampoline park featuring slam-dunk zones, dodgeball courts and high flying fun for everyone.

There’s a stylish 08-lane bowling alley, 02 billiards tables, and a soon-to-open laser tag arena for those seeking some friendly competition. In between games, guests can recharge at the cosy café with coffee, pizza, and sweet treats that always hit the spot. Overlooking the soft play area, it’s also the perfect place for parents to unwind while the little ones enjoy the fun below.

Dubai families can dive into the fun starting October 11 with the official launch. Doors open at 10 am, giving guests their first look into this immersive wonderland designed to keep tots, teens, and grown-ups entertained for hours. To make things even more exciting, the first 100 through the door will walk away with unlimited games for an entire year.

Location: Al Quoz 3, Dubai

Opening times: Mon to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Friday 10am to 11pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 11pm.

Contact: 048243088 @blackbunny.dxb