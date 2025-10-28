Italian composer Andrea Vanzo is bringing his soulful, cinematic sound to Dubai for one unforgettable evening in March next year

Italian composer Andrea Vanzo mixes modern classical music with soft pop vibes, creating tunes that are emotional but easy to listen to. He will be performing live in Dubai at the New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, on Friday 27 March 2026. Fans can look forward to a relaxed evening featuring tracks from his albums Intimacy Vol. 1 and Intimacy Vol. 2.

Experience his cinematic sound live

Vanzo’s music has a cinematic feel, with calm, melodic tunes that are easy to get lost in. His style blends piano-led classical melodies with soft pop elements, making his music both thoughtful and enjoyable. It’s the kind of music that works whether you’re already a fan or just discovering him for the first time.

Music that connects

Over the years, Vanzo has built a following around the world. His albums Intimacy Vol. 1 and Intimacy Vol. 2 feature simple yet effective compositions that explore themes like love, nostalgia and memory. His tracks have been streamed millions of times and praised for being both calming and expressive. Fans appreciate the way his music can create a relaxed, reflective atmosphere without feeling over the top.

A night in Dubai

The show at New Covent Garden Theatre promises an intimate experience. The venue’s good acoustics and cosy setting make it ideal for Vanzo’s music. Attendees can expect a mix of his most popular pieces, performed in a way that’s easy to enjoy and full of musical detail.

Whether you know his work or are hearing it for the first time, Andrea Vanzo’s Dubai concert is set to be a memorable evening of live music.

The details

Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

Times: Friday March 27, 2026

Tickets: Available at livenation.me

Image: Andrea Vanzo Composer Website