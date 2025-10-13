RTA spotlights an AI guided, rail free tram concept as part of a new wave of smart mobility projects

Dubai’s next public transport upgrade will not run on rails. The Roads and Transport Authority has confirmed plans for a trackless tram, a next generation system designed to move high passenger volumes with the speed and feel of a tram but without laying tracks. The reveal arrived alongside a slate of new AI driven transport innovations, with RTA positioning the tram as a key tool to cut congestion and improve links between busy neighbourhoods.

The concept takes cues from Autonomous Rapid Transit, where multi carriage vehicles follow virtual tracks using sensors and computer vision. It’s tram-style capacity and smooth ride quality, married to the flexibility of a bus route, plus the ability to shift or extend corridors as the city grows. Officials say the project sits inside a broader smart mobility push shown at GITEX, which includes platforms that analyse real time traffic patterns and safety data to keep services moving and streets safer.

If the idea sounds familiar, it is because the city began exploring it last year. On the 10th anniversary of Dubai Tram, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed directed RTA to study trackless tram deployment at multiple locations across the emirate. The new update takes that study a step further by spotlighting the system as a practical addition to Dubai’s transport mix and a way to meet rising demand without years of rail construction.

Route maps, pilot corridors, and timelines have not been published yet. The expectation, based on earlier guidance, is that the network would plug into existing hubs and interchange points to make car-free moves simpler between work districts, residential zones, and leisure areas. With the city already investing in metro expansion and journey planning tech, the trackless tram would add a high-capacity option that can be rolled out faster and tuned to demand.

Image: Archive