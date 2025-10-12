NCM urges caution amid thunderstorms, gusty winds, blowing dust, and low visibility over the coming days

If your Sunday afternoon got a little wet and your windscreen wipers worked overtime, you weren’t alone. Heavy to moderate rain swept parts of the UAE on Sunday, and forecasters say the unstable spell isn’t done yet, with more showers and thunderstorms expected as the system lingers into the week. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a safety advisory asking the public to take extra care during downpours and electrical storms, avoid valleys and flood-prone areas, and steer clear of open or elevated places when lightning is active.

The pattern behind it is classic shoulder-season turbulence. Cloudy skies build overnight and into the day, with convective clouds firing up over northern, eastern, and some inland areas, and spreading west at times. When those clouds mature, expect short, intense bursts of rain, thunder and lightning, and gusty winds that can kick up dust and sand, cutting visibility on major roads. Seas may turn choppy during stronger pulses.

Authorities are on watch. The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), working with NCM and partners, says teams are monitoring the system through midweek, with updates to follow as cells track across the country. So what does this mean for your daily routine: factor in slower commutes, keep outdoor plans flexible, and follow official channels for live guidance rather than guessing from the sky.

Drivers, take the hint from recent alerts. Abu Dhabi Police have been dropping variable reduced speed limits on electronic boards during fog and storms; treat those as hard caps, build in extra distance, and watch for sudden drops in visibility near convective cells. If you’re heading to the coast, check marine advisories before you launch into a breezy afternoon.

Keep an eye on the NCM daily bulletin for the four-day outlook and any new alerts, and let official advisories guide when you run, drive long distances, or take the kids to outdoor attractions.