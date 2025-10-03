flydubai has now issued a statement: “Passengers may carry one power bank per person in their hand baggage, provided it has a watt-hour (Wh) rating of 100 Wh or less, clearly marked on the device. Devices exceeding 100 Wh are strictly prohibited.”

Travellers can still carry power banks in their hand luggage, but they must remain switched off for the duration of the journey. The use of power banks during the flight is prohibited, including charging devices from the power bank or charging the power bank itself via the aircraft’s power socket.

New guidelines for power banks on flydubai