Another UAE airline has banned power banks
Emirates banned them from October and other airlines are following suit
It was announced in August that Emirates was banning power banks from October 1 2025. The ban was particularly on passengers using power banks during flights. The ban applies to all types and brands of power banks, and is part of the airline’s efforts to enhance passenger safety. Following Emirates’ recent announcement on power bank restrictions, flydubai has also issued updated guidelines for passengers travelling from 1 October 2025.
flydubai has now issued a statement: “Passengers may carry one power bank per person in their hand baggage, provided it has a watt-hour (Wh) rating of 100 Wh or less, clearly marked on the device. Devices exceeding 100 Wh are strictly prohibited.”
Travellers can still carry power banks in their hand luggage, but they must remain switched off for the duration of the journey. The use of power banks during the flight is prohibited, including charging devices from the power bank or charging the power bank itself via the aircraft’s power socket.
New guidelines for power banks on flydubai
- Hand baggage only: One power bank per passenger.
- Capacity limit: Maximum 100 Wh, clearly marked on the device. Devices over 100 Wh are prohibited.
- Use onboard: Charging devices or the power bank itself is not allowed.
- Storage: Keep under the seat or in the seat pocket; do not place in overhead lockers.
- Safety: Must be switched off and protected against short circuits or accidental activation. Original packaging or a protective pouch is recommended.
- Checked baggage: Not allowed.