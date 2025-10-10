The Spot

A blue-sky day folds over Dubai, the water is behaving itself, and there is that soft sea breeze that makes the city feel like it is welcoming you in. Summersalt sits at the point where pool and shoreline meet, tucked along the Madinat Jumeirah stretch with the Burj Al Arab filling the frame like a friendly giant. Paths curl through palms to a sandy terrace, parasols throw generous shade, and rows of cushioned loungers seem to suggest that time is elastic here. It is the sort of setting that persuades even the most determined multitasker to slow to the rhythm of the tide.

The Vibe

There is an effortless gloss to the day. Music drifts rather than competes, conversations float between sunbeds, and the staff move with a quiet choreography that keeps everything feeling calm. As afternoon deepens, the colour of the light grows warmer and people start to settle in for the gentle theatre of sunset. The beach club takes on that happy hum of a place where everyone has decided they are in no rush to be anywhere else.

The Food and Drinks

The menu reads like a collection of beachside cravings polished by a confident kitchen. We order the lobster sandwiches and they arrive generously filled, the sweetness of the meat lifted by a bright dressing and soft, fresh bread that yields just enough. Calamari lands at the table still singing from the fryer, the coating crisp, the interior tender, the kind of plate that disappears while you are telling yourself you will have only one more. Drinks are refreshing and clean, the citrus-led coolers and classic cocktails built for heat and long afternoons, with thoughtful alcohol-free options that keep the table feeling included.

The Service

Attentive without fuss, present without hovering, thats the Summersalt way. Towels are straightened as if by magic, water is topped before glasses run dry, and suggestions feel like the good advice of someone who actually spends time here. Timing is handled with care: plates arrive when you are ready for them, not when it is convenient for the pass, and there is an easy charm to the way the team steers the day.

What to Order

Begin with the calamari to set the tone, then share the lobster sandwiches and add the chicken as a generous anchor for the table. Pair with something bright and cold from the drinks list, and if you are staying through golden hour, keep a second round ready for when the sky starts to change.

What’s On the Bill

Pricing sits in the bracket you expect for a polished beach club in this part of town, with day passes that vary. A weekend day pass cost Dhs800 with Dhs400 redemable on food and drinks.

The Final Say

Some places simply let a good day unfold. Summersalt does that with confidence. Comfortable sunbeds invite you to stay longer than planned, the food hits the pleasure notes without trying too hard, service smooths the edges, and the setting saves its loveliest gesture for last, when the sun slides toward the horizon and the whole club seems to exhale together. If you are looking for a beach day that becomes a occasion, this is where to spend it.

Location: Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah

Times: 9am to 12am

Contact: (800) 323232; @summersaltbeachclub