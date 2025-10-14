Kick off the weekend in style with party brunches, evening feasts and free-flowing drinks

Looking to get the weekend off to a fun-filled start? Then bookmark one of these Friday evening brunches, where fantastic food, drink and entertainment are all part of the package.

These are the best Friday evening brunches in Dubai right now.

Ammos

A coastal escape without the flight to Greece, the Thalassa brunch is a lively affair taking over Ammos every Friday night. You’ll enjoy rounds of Greek classics, like tzatziki, taramosalata, kalamaraki, fresh Greek salad and more. For the mains, choose from sea bream fillet with roasted vegetables and the chicken souvlaki served with hand-cut fries and pita bread. The highlight of the brunch is the live roaming band – Gavin and the Supernovas – who will entertain all night long.

Where: Rixos Premium Dubai JBR

When: Fri, 8pm to 11pm

Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs355 house, Dhs395 sparkling

Book: Tel: (0)52 777 9473. @ammosgreekdubai

Aura Skypool

AURA Skypool’s, quite literally, elevated Friday evening brunch takes place 50 floors up The Palm Tower. Your night includes a Pan-Asian sharing menu, three hours of free-flowing drinks, live entertainment, scintillating beats and some of the best brunch views in the city. You don’t have to read auras to know, this is a winner.

Where: Floor 50, The Palm Tower, The Palm

When: Fri, 8pm to 11pm

Price: Dhs550 house, Dhs800 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 566 2121. @auraskypool.dubai

The Black Sheep

Perfect for that traditional British grub when you’re feeling homesick, wind into the weekend with a main dish and three hours of unlimited drinks at this JLT favourite. On the menu, pick from sausage and mash, fish and chips or pie of the day, and sip on a selection of house drinks. Jam to live music from 7pm to 10pm.

Where: Pullman Hotel, Jumeirah Lake Towers

When: Fri 7pm to 10pm

Price: Dhs245

Book: Tel: (0)58 599 5664. @theblacksheepdubai

Gaba

Dubai Marina’s newest speakeasy invites you to enjoy an intimate evening brunch every Friday. Guests can look forward to Japanese-inspired dining with soulful beats, curated cocktails, and a retro-chic atmosphere. Standout dishes include miso salmon donburi, Wagyu steak with shisho chimichurri and seabass fillet in lemongrass butter sauce.

Where: Level M, Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina

When: Fri, 6pm to 9pm

Price: Dhs250 house, Dhs350 premium

Book: @gaba.dubai

ALSO READ: The best Sunday brunches in Dubai

Gallery 7/40

If a party brunch sounds like the best thing you could do to kick off your weekend, then you need to head to Gallery 7/40 for the sellout Big Fat Greek Brunch by Secret Parties. Tuck into Greek delicacies washed down with unlimited drinks, and enjoy an evening filled with live entertainment and a bit of plate-smashing fun.

Where: The Club, Palm West Beach

When: Fri, 7pm to 10.30pm

Price: Dhs345 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs545 premium

Book: @secretpartiesdxb

La Cantine Beach & Gohan

While we love La Cantine Beach for its chic family pool days, it’s also a great spot for an evening meal, thanks to the Paris meets Tokyo Friday evening brunch. Bringing together the flavours of La Cantine (Paris) and neighbouring Gohan (Tokyo) it’s a flavour fusion of both restaurants’ best bits. Live music and free-flowing drinks keep the vibes high.

Where: Bluewaters

When: Fri, 8pm to 11pm

Price: Dhs480

Book: Tel: (0)4 55 666 22. @lacantinebeachdubai

Ula

Ula’s Candlelit Boho Brunch is a relaxed way to spend a Friday evening. Amidst bohemian decor and a relaxed, laid-back atmosphere, sample a three-course menu featuring dishes from across the Mediterranean and beyond.

Where: Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah

When: Fri, 8pm to 11pm

Price: Dhs375 soft, Dhs425 wine, Dhs525 house, Dhs600 sparkling

Book: Tel: (0)4 566 3041. @uladxb

Zeta 77

Secret Sky Brunch is another Friday option from the Secret Parties crew, who’ve perfected their high-octane, entertainment-filled brunch formula to give us options all weekend. This one comes with two sittings – a sunset option from 5pm to 8.30pm, or the evening party from 9.30pm to 1am. Both offer sharing platters, unlimited drinks, endless performances and access to the record-breaking infinity pool.

Where: Address Beach Resort, JBR

When: Fri, 5pm to 8.30pm and 9.30pm to 1am

Price: Dhs477 house, Dhs577 premium, Dhs677 premium with sunbed.

Book: @secretpartiesdxb