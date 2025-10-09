From poolside eats to all-out feasts

Who says brunches are only for Saturdays? Not us. These Sunday brunches in Dubai are the perfect way to celebrate life. Double down from a Saturday brunch and carry on on Sunday. We won’t judge you.

Here are the best Sunday brunches in Dubai for 2025.

Al Nafoorah

Take a trip to the heart of Lebanon every Sunday with the Cedar Brunch by Al Nafoorah. A truly nostalgic brunch experience headlined by traditional mezze, mixed grills and kunafa – among other delicacies. Lebanese music and drinks, featuring a Kanoun player, round out the special brunch offering.

Where: Jumeirah Al Qasr

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs175 children five to 12.

Book: Tel: (800) 323 232. @alnafoorahdubai

Alaya

Enjoy a BBQ on one of two of Alaya’s Middle Eastern-inspired terraces. The relaxed Sunday brunch in the heart of DIFC is an invitation to dine on mezze and mixed grill platters paired with free-flowing drinks.

Where: Gate Village, DIFC

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs429 soft, Dhs629 house, Dhs729 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 570 6289. @alayadubai

Alici

Alici on Bluewaters Island breezes through Dubai’s brunch scene with a distinct weekend experience. The acclaimed Italian seafood restaurant hosts a double brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm. The specially curated menu features crudo, antipasti, main courses, desserts, Italian wines and more.

Where: Bluewaters

When: Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling, Dhs195 children four to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Alizée

Taking place every Sunday at the picturesque Alizée Restaurant’s terrace in Banyan Tree Dubai, this family-friendly spread comes with a sharing-style menu, dedicated kids corner, and live entertainment. Keep an eye out for pass-around trolleys serving up seafood platters and the filet de boeuf.

Where: Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs695 premium, Dhs195 children four to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @alizeedubai

Andaliman

Bringing a taste of Bali to an urban setting at One&Only One Za’abeel is Andaliman’s Sunday brunch. Taking place from 1pm to 4pm, the Andaliman Sunday brunch invites guests to step into a tropical paradise where the scents of Indonesian cuisine blend seamlessly with the enchanting décor and lush poolside greenery. Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, a live DJ spins soulful rhythms.

Where: One&Only One Za’abeel

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs245 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs120 children seven to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @andalimandubai

Arrogante

Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon feast with La Dolce Domenica Sunday brunch. Traditional dishes include a fresh salad station to start, a la carte choice of main and dessert to end things on a sweet note. Perfect for families, there’s pizza making for children and an ice-cream station.

Where: Address Residences, Dubai Opera District, Downtown

When: Sun, 12pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs275 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs425 premium.

Book: Tel: (0)4 570 3653. @arrogantedubai

BCH:CLB

Set against the stunning Palm Jumeirah coastline, this colourful beach club is the place to be if you don’t want the weekend to end. A sun-soaked soiree by the sea, indulge in grazing plates like shrimp tempura, Wagyu sliders and Greek salad, while vibing to old-school house and Ibiza classics.

Where: W Dubai – The Palm

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs295 house (ladies), Dhs345 house (gents), Dhs395 premium (ladies), Dhs445 premium (gents).

Book: Tel: (0)4 834 3803. @bchclbdxb

Be Beach

A stunning afternoon of fun in the sun awaits at Be Beach’s Saiana brunch, back from October 5. Gaze out over the Dubai Marina skyline while dining on a menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes from live cooking stations and free-flowing drinks.

Where: Dubai Harbour

When: Sun, 2pm to 6pm

Price: Dhs320 soft, Dhs420 house, Dhs520 premium

Book: Tel: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb

The Beam by Nick Alvis

A brilliant new addition to the restaurant scene at Le Royal Meridien, star chef Nick Alvis’ tribute to European bistro-style dining welcomes all ages for a family Sunday brunch. The three-course menu features highlights like the pulled burrata with baby vine tomatoes, grilled seabass with lemon and beurre blanc and poached rhubarb crumble and custard. For an extra Dhs95, opt for the premium roast Wagyu sirloin (minimum two persons).

Where: Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 premium, Dhs145 children five to 12.

Book: Tel: (0)4 316 5555 @thebeamdubai

Bla Bla Dubai

The ultimate Sunday indulgence takes place at Bla Bla’s poolside brunch. Dive into a range of dishes and unlimited house drinks while listening to DJ and enjoy roaming entertainment. Your sun lounger is included.

Where: Bla Bla Dubai, JBR

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs399 house

Book: Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

Boardwalk

Nonna’s table is a relaxed way to enjoy Sunday afternoon dining alfresco at Boardwalk. A celebration of authentic Italian cooking, dishes are made using recipes that have been passed down through the generations, like golden potato frittata, tender braised meat of the day, and sweet paradise cake.

Where: Dubai Creek Resort

When: Sun, 12pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs200 food only, Dhs350 with two hours of free-flowing drinks

Book: Tel: (0)4 602 1583. @boardwalkdubai

Bohemia

While Saturdays see a roster of international DJs grace the decks of Bohemia, on Sundays, the FIVE Palm beach club is the backdrop for a Nikkei-style feast. There’s deep house tunes and soulful live instruments providing the entertainment, with sharing-style dishes and free-flowing drinks keeping you fuelled.

Where: FIVE Palm Jumeirah

When: Sun, 1pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs289 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs429 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 455 9999. @bohemiabyfive

Bubbalicious (The Roast)

Hosted in the grand surroundings of Mina’s Kitchen, The Roast by Bubbalicious offers several carvery options, plus whole suckling pig, seafood, shepherd’s pie, charcuterie, a fish ‘n’ chips stand, and a range of drinks carts and pop-up bars serving up gin cocktails, bubbly, and espresso martinis.

Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Beach Resort & Marina

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 premium, Dhs175 children six to 12.

Book: Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @westindubai

Bussola

Enjoy a delightful foray of the chef’s specials with Italian house drinks, overlooking the Westin’s idyllic beach at this long-standing Italian. In alfresco season, few places are better than the split-level terrace, where tables enjoy lovely views of the beach.

Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs250 soft, Dhs365 house.

Book: Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @bussoladubai

Carnival by Tresind

Bold flavours, lively entertainment and family-friendly fun create a brunch with something for everyone at this stalwart Indian restaurant. The menu is filled with street food favourites like Bombay pani puri, followed by comfort food classics and indulgent desserts. There’s live beats and even clowns to entertain little ones.

Where: Burj Daman, Level P5, DIFC

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs450 food only, Dhs75 extra for soft drinks, Dhs175 extra for house drinks.

Book: Tel: (800) 1604. @carnivalbytresind

Chez Wam

If you don’t go to brunch at this St Regis Gardens gem for chef Hadrien’s all-star menu, go for the retro tunes, putting the fun into Sunday afternoons with hits that you’ll love singing along to. Interactive additions include a song request sheet and a DIY Bloody Mary station.

Where: St Regis Gardens, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah,

When: Sun, 1pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs365 soft, Dhs505 house, Dhs725 Champagne.

Book: Tel: (0)4 410 6707. @chezwamdubai

CQ Brasserie

Relaxed afternoons are best enjoyed with CQ Brasserie’s Sunday Lunch, where guests gather over a two-course meal of the cosy brasserie’s best-loved dishes. Perfect for family catchups and get-togethers with friends, enjoy classics like steak frites and free-range chicken, paired with free-flowing drinks – and an optional dessert upgrade for Dhs33.

Where: Movenpick JLT, Cluster A

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs218 soft, Dhs268 wine, Dhs347 wine and beer.

Book: Tel: (0)4 514 9339. @cqbrasserie

Duck & Waffle

Duck & Waffle serves up an indulgent weekend brunch on both Saturday and Sunday. Whether you’re looking for something savoury or sweet, this new DIFC eatery serves up fun twists on classic brunch dishes, like halloumi fries, beef bacon wrapped dates, and of course, the signature duck and waffle.

Where: Innovation One, Concourse Level, DIFC

When: Sat and Sun, 12pm to 3pm

Price: Dhs150 soft, Dhs250 house, Dhs350 premium.

Book:@duckandwaffledubai

El Sur

Long-standing Spanish haunt El Sur hosts its Sunday siesta brunch featuring a delicious selection of tapas, followed by paella to share with friends & family over a glass of Spanish red.

Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs175 soft, Dhs225 house

Book: Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @elsurdubai

Jamavar

The Royal Brunch at Michelin-starred Jamavar is a culinary celebration of India’s rich culinary heritage. There are vegetarian or non-vegetarian menus, each featuring rounds of street food, South Indian samplers and an à la carte choice of main, concluding with a burnt mango tart for dessert.

Where: Address Dubai Opera Residences, Downtown Dubai

When: Sat and Sun, 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house.

Book: Tel: (0)4 553 7852. @jamavardubai

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Lacing Parisian flair into DIFC weekends is L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon’s refined foodie brunch. A three-hour package that celebrates the Robuchon legacy, expect fine French fare, sleek beats and free-flowing drinks.

Where: Gate Village 11, DIFC

When: Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs349 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs699 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)56 992 1708. @atelier_robuchondubai

La Cantine du Faubourg

La Cantine du Faubourg hosts its Brunch 105 every Saturday and Sunday. Food includes a la carte offerings of breakfast staples, a selection of signature mains and decadent desserts. Live entertainment comes via a DJ.

Where: La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers Hotel, DIFC

When: Sun, noon to 5pm,

Price: Dhs375 soft, Dhs510 house, Dhs755 sparkling.

Book: Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @lacantinedubai

Mayabay

Nestled in the corner of Jumeirah Al Naseem’s turtle lagoon, MayaBay offers an eclectic Asian-inspired brunch with multiple choices of starters, main courses and desserts along with free-flowing dim sum, sushi and sashimi.

Where: Jumeirah Al Naseem

When: Sun, noon to 3pm

Price: Dhs425 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs795 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 275 2500. @mayabaydubai

Mimi Kakushi

This slick spot sharpens its sushi slicing knives for a three-hour session every Saturday and Sunday. Leading the unstoppable global Japanese culinary takeover, Mimi Kakushi’s impeccable team presents an impressive menu of signatures paired with wines, sake and cocktails, with the ambience enhanced by a live singer and pianist.

Where: Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort

When: Sat and Sun, noon to 4pm

Price: Dhs450 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs765 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 379 4811.@mimikakushi

Mowsem

Unicorns, singing princesses, magicians and wizards – the brand-new Imagination Sunday Brunch at Mowsem in Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is the new family brunch in town. As the kids are thoroughly entertained all afternoon, adults can dig into Chef Christian’s big buffet.

Where: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 sparkling, Dhs100 children six to 11

Book: Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @hiltondubaipalm

Nuska

The Embers of Nuska package at this Burj Al Arab-facing beachfront spot serves up a three-course menu of sharing-style appetisers, a choice of main from options like grilled sirloin and chicken kebab, then sharing-style desserts. Of course, you’ll get a choice of free-flowing drinks with it, making for a fun-filled afternoon.

Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

When: Sat and Sun, 12pm to 3pm

Price: Dhs545.

Book: Tel: (800) 323232. @nuskadubai

Rockfish

Indulgent Italian cuisine masterminded by chef Andrea Brugnetti is the star of the show at Rockfish’s Sunday brunch. You’ll enjoy dishes like x and y, as well as house beverages and prosecco to round out the weekend in style. Stick around after brunch for one of Dubai’s finest sunsets.

Where: Jumeirah Al Naseem

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs459 soft, Dhs559 house

Book: Tel: (800) 323 232. @rockfishdubai

Seagrill Bistro

Sit back and be transported to the Mediterranean at this stalwart restaurant at Fairmont The Palm. On Sundays, a spread of hearty dishes is brought to life by chef Karol Grzeskiewicz, featuring artisanal cheese, salmon tartare, grilled seafood and lots more.

Where: Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs225 soft, Dhs295 house

Book: Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @fairmontthepalm

SHI

Every Saturday and Sunday, SHI at Bluewaters Island presents the Dynasty Brunch, a decadent journey through modern Asian flavours. Dishes like Peking duck rolls, sweet and sour chicken, and beef in black pepper sauce are just a handful of the highlights, served up alongside free-flowing drinks. Pick between a 1pm or 2pm start.

Where: Bluewaters

When: Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm or 2pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs325 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs650 premium.

Book: Tel: (04 393 9990. @shi.dxb

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

The Family Fiesta Brunch at The World Eatery has something for all ages. There’s cuisines from around the world – taking you to Latin America, Asia and Europe, free-flowing drinks for adults and a play area for little brunchers, featuring balloon modelling, magic shows and arts and crafts.

Where: Sofitel Dubai The Palm

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs120 children six to 12.

Book: Tel: (0)4 455 6677. @sofiteldubaipalm

Tamoka

Make the most of the final weeks of beach weather with an outdoor brunch at this elevated South American restaurant’s Sabroso Sunday brunch. On the foodie front, think hearty grills and fresh ceviches, while live Colombian entertainment and gorgeous views create a lovely sun-soaked ambience.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, JBR

When: Sun, 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Price: Dhs349 soft, Dhs490 house.

Book: Tel: (0)4 318 6099. @tamokadubai

Ting Irie

Bless Up Sundays is a fun-filled, all-you-can-eat indoor brunch experience designed to delight foodies, families, and those looking to make the most of their Sundays. Fill up on a rich Jamaican buffet featuring both traditional favourites and innovative new creations. From crowd-pleasers like jerk chicken and BBQ wings to signature Jamaican patties, guests can expect bold Caribbean flavours, good vibes, and generous portions. There are board games, Jenga and afrobeats spun by the live DJ.

Where: Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai

When: Sun, 12.30pm to 4.30pm

Price: Dhs215 soft, Dhs315 house, Dhs399 premium, Dhs75 children four to 12.

Book: Tel: (0)4 557 560. @tingiriedxb

Yalumba

A Sunday funday the whole family will love, Yalumba’s Sunday afternoon feast is designed to offer endless thrills for little ones. There’s a play zone featuring activities like face painting, balloon art, magic shows, puppets, and arts and crafts. And while the little ones are entertained, adults can tuck into an international buffet of live stations with unlimited drinks.

Where: Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs225 soft, Dhs325 house, Dhs395 premium, Dhs115 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @yalumbadubai