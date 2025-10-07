From family-friendly feasts to gourmet treats by the sea

Over the weeks, months, and years, we’ve come to learn that our wonderful readers might be fans of a brunch, or two (or three). And since we’re all about what our readers want, here are 35 of the best Saturday brunches in Abu Dhabi for 2025.

Abu Dhabi EDITION

At the sultry Library Bar, the Friday and Saturday evening brunch invites you to unwind in a sophisticated setting. The Writer’s Block evening brunch features an array of cleverly named cocktails – like The Great Gatsby and The Great Expectations, as well as four ‘chapters’ of food, starting with charcuterie and ending with passionfruit tartlet and a tonka crème brulee.

Abu Dhabi EDITION, Fri and Sat, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs215 soft, Dhs365 house, Dhs565 premium. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @abudhabiedition

Amerigos

Don your sombrero and shake your maracas at Amerigos’ vibrant El Brunch. There’s a lively ambience from the get-go, while the flavourful feast takes you to the heart of Mexico with plates of tacos and enchiladas.

Park Inn by Radisson, Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Sat, 6.30pm to 11pm (three-hour packages), Dhs169 soft, Dhs269 house. Tel: (0)55 594 2695. @amerigosyasisland

Asia Asia

Located along the pretty promenade of Yas Bay, Asia Asia’s Spice Route Brunch features a four-course menu of pan-Asian favourites served alongside unlimited drinks from 2pm to 5pm.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs525 house, Dhs625 sparkling. @asiaasiaabudhabi

Atlon

A house party brunch with beer pong, limbo, karaoke and musical bingo? That’s what you can look forward to at Atlon, every Saturday from 3pm to 6pm. There are three courses and unlimited drinks on offer for just Dhs199, with DJs spinning all afternoon. Keep the party going with an after-brunch drinks package for Dhs99, with all the best party anthems booming from the speakers.

The Souk, Qaryat Al Beri, Sat, 3pm to 6pm, Dhs199. Tel: (0)58 575 3414. @atlonabudhabi

Broadway

Delicious food and live entertainment create a brilliant brunch at Broadway. Skilled mixologists are on-hand to whip up a whole host of your favourite beverages, and the menu also includes a selection of craft beers and wines – ensuring something for everyone. Make a day of it and enjoy beach access before or after brunch.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs365 house, Dhs495 Champagne. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @broadway.uae

Buddha-Bar Beach

Embrace the beauty of alfresco season with a Saturday brunch at Buddha-Bar. Expect the typical all-star entertainment the venue is known and loved for, alongside an inventive set menu of oyster chalaquita, Wagyu beef sliders and robata salmon. Three assorted Buddha-Bar desserts conclude things on a sweet note.

The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 premium, Dhs200 children six to 12. Tel: (0)2 498 8443. @buddhabarbeachabudhabi

Café del Mar

Bringing the flavour of the Balearics to the shores of Yas Island, Café Del Mar is a luxe spot for a brunch that combines a crowd-pleasing, refreshing sips, live entertainment, and pool access too. Start with trips to the buffet, move to dips in the pool, and finish up grooving to percussionists and saxophone players.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399. cafedelmarabudhabi.com

Central

Easily one of the best family brunches in Abu Dhabi, Central’s Saturday brunch means burgers, fries, shakes and more, all served within the confines of an arcade with gaming machines, simulators, and bowling open to all. Best of all, all brunch packages come with Dhs100 worth of game credit.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft and teens 12 to 21, Dhs350 house, Dhs200 children five to 12. Tel: (0)4 423 8311. @central_uae

Cooper’s Bar & Restaurant

Unlimited roasted prime rib, braised brisket, fish ‘n’ chips, shepherd’s pie, and much more – all accompanied by bottomless beverages, live entertainment from the resident DJ and live band make this a proper brunch feast. Teachers and nurses enjoy 35% off.

Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, Sat, Dhs239 soft, Dhs329 house, Dhs379 premium. Tel: (0)2 657 3325. @coopersabudhabi

Crust

Indulge in a gourmet buffet brunch at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi. Executive chef Christian Buenrostro and executive pastry chef Rasika Weerasinghe team up to present a curated array of dishes from across the globe in a family-friendly setting.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs345 soft, Dhs445 house. Tel: (0)2 333 2444. @fsabudhabi

Cyan Brasserie

Guilt-free brunch is what you’ll find at Cyan Brasserie’s new plant-forward Saturday brunch. An elevated spread of sharing starters, mains and desserts is as nourishing as it is Instagrammable, and it’s all served up to the lively sounds of a DJ.

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 prosecco, Dhs650 Champagne. Tel: (0)50 765 6453 . @andazabudhabi

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

A bubbly Italian weekend brunch for Dhs280 per person. That’s the signature deal at Dino’s where guests enjoy Italian delights and assorted desserts alongside free-flowing cocktails, wine and bubbly. With its warm, casual, and friendly atmosphere, Dino’s continues to bring the finest flavours of Italy to the capital.

Pearl Rotana, Sat and Sun, noon to 4pm, Dhs220 soft, Dhs280 bubbly, half price for children. Tel: (0)2 307 5555. @dinosbistroitaliano

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

The Grand Brunch features over 145 dishes and more than 18 live stations each whipping up the best of Asia, India, the Mediterranean, Japan, Italy, and Britain – not to mention the gourmet pastry display, featuring more than 20 different desserts. It’s all paired with live entertainment, making for a memorable afternoon.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs345 soft, Dhs495 house, half price for children six to 12. Tel: (0)2 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Filini Garden

All’ Italiana is a delightful spread of Italian bites served up every Friday and Saturday at this pretty Yas Island eatery. Make the most of the final few months of winter and perch up alfresco for a three-our package of antipasti, creamy burrata and homemade pastas, paired with free-flowing drinks – featuring a make-your-own spritz cart.

Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Fri and Sat, 5pm to 11pm (three-hour packages), Dhs169 soft, Dhs269 house. Tel: (0)55 594 1795. @filinigarden

Hawksbill

Enjoy a family-friendly Saturday brunch overlooking the greens of Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. Guests can look forward to laidback bites and refreshing drinks, with two-hour packages available between 12pm and 5pm.

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Saadiyat Island, Sat, 12pm to 5pm (two-hour packages), Dhs180 soft, Dhs250 house, Dhs90 children six to 12. Tel: (0)56 660 8780. @hawksbill.sbgc

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island

Beautiful all-day dining venue White hosts Saturday brunch with live cooking stations that bring together cuisines from across the globe. While savouring the delicious dishes, White keeps guests busy with fun activities, including a spinning wheel with prizes, kids’ entertainment, and live duo entertainment.

Jumeirah At Saadiyat Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs500 house, Dhs625 premium. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. @jumeirahsaadiyatisland

Maté Abu Dhabi

Maté’s flavourful feast of Argentinean cuisine is a must-try Saturday affair. The open kitchen, featuring an authentic open-fire brick grill, allows guests to witness the art of Asado cooking firsthand. The menu includes sizzling grilled meats, savoury empanadas, and a variety of traditional sides. To elevate the dining experience guests can look forward to live performances by a Latin singer.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs690 Champagne. Tel: (0)2 407 1234. @parkhyattad

McCafferty’s

Bringing proper Irish craic to Hilton Abu Dhabi – Yas Island every Saturday is McCafferty’s. Their wallet-friendly brunch is a four-hour package of non-stop food and fun, featuring sharing starters followed by a choice of main, all served up to rocking live entertainment. After brunch, the party continues with a three-hour drunch deal for Dhs199.

Hilton Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Bay, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs199. Tel: (0)58 598 3623. @mccaffertysyas

Mika

Set sail on a journey to the heart of the Mediterranean with the Riviera Brunch at Yas Marina hotspot MIKA by Chef Mario Loi. Catch up over small plates and sharing platters, curated to showcase Mediterranean flavours, alongside handcrafted seasonal cocktails and boutique wines. A live DJ sets the tone for an afternoon of refined fun.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs449 house, Dhs595 Champagne. Tel: (0)56 433 1422. @mika.abudhabi

Nahaam

Nahaam’s Brunch 2.0 features live entertainment and free-flowing beverages alongside a buffet brimming with variety. From unique salads to delicious seafood, there is something for everyone including enticing starters, and irresistible desserts. Family-style mains are served directly to the table, creating a communal dining experience.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs525 house, Dhs695 premium. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @nahaam2.0

Nalu Restaurant & Lounge

Step into a unique Saturday experience at Nalu Restaurant & Lounge, with a brunch of Latin American flavours. Start with fresh seafood and crispy tortillas, then graze on slow-cooked meats while listening to rhythmic live music and sipping free-flowing drinks.

Surf Abu Dhabi, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs400 house. Tel: 02 419 8509. @nalu_restaurant

Novikov

Be transported to the shores of St Tropez or Capri with a Mediterranean feast at Novikov. The menu is inspired by Southern European delicacies, and features fresh crudos, creamy burrata and golden fried calamari to start, followed by a choice of main from options like lamp chops, beef cheek and seabass. Be sure to pay a visit to the pasta station, where pastas are tossed theatrically in a Parmigiano wheel. For dessert, a celebration of sweet summer flavours like pavlova and tiramisu awaits.

The Galleria Al Maryah, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs445 soft, Dhs585 prosecco, Dhs655 Champagne. Tel: (0)2 563 2937. @novikov_abudhabi

Paradiso

Mediterranean vibes with Italian flair await at trendy Paradiso, with dishes such as buttery grilled king prawns, truffle pizza or agnolotti bursting with a creamy mix of ricotta and pumpkins. Save room for the grand finale – a scrumptious pannacotta adorned with Madagascar vanilla, apricots and caramelised almonds.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 sparkling. Tel: (0)50 437 2869. @paradisoabudhabi

Porters

This authentic pub has got your whole Saturday sorted. It begins with a party brunch from 12.30pm to 4pm, followed by games and activities that kick in from 3.30pm. Stick around after brunch from 5pm and sing your heart out at karaoke.

Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 house, Dhs269 premium. Tel: (0)2 495 3936.@portersabudhabi

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Saturdays are made for indulgence at Turquoise Restaurant. Over a three-hour package, discover an abundant buffet featuring international favourites and Turkish-inspired specialities, crafted for a leisurely Saturday afternoon.

Saadiyat Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs525. Tel: (0)2 492 2222. @rixospremiumsaadiyat

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s Aqua Brunch brings entertainment and cuisine from around the world to Al Maryah Island. Expect live music from a saxophonist as families tuck into a brunch with something for everyone, with live stations from across the globe, where artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, rustic breads and seasonal accompaniments evoke the charm of a Mediterranean market.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs329 food only, Dhs399 house, Dhs599 Champagne. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

Saadiyat Beach Club

Celebrate weekends with a vibrant brunch experience at Safina, where seasonal flavours and sustainable ingredients take centre stage. There’s a gourmet buffet featuring options like whipped guacamole, prawns straight from the BBQ and desserts such as mango cheesecake and chocolate fondant. For the little ones, an interactive cooking class invites children to be a chef for the day, with pizza making and cupcake decorating. Include pool access for an extra Dhs200.

Saadiyat Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs345 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs545 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 656 3500. @saadiyatbeachclub

Sofra bld

One of the most popular Saturday brunches in Abu Dhabi, Sofra bld situated at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, hosts a ‘Gardens of Babylon’ brunch. Expect extravagance and an over-the-top sensory feast with unlimited drinks, plus live entertainment.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs378 soft, Dhs478 house, Dhs578 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @shangrilaabudhabi

St. Regis Abu Dhabi

An ode to New York’s gilded age, the grand Astor brunch is a sophisticated Saturday soiree. Set to the soothing sounds of live jazz, indulge in a refined culinary journey featuring artisanal cheeses, fresh seafood, tandoori delicacies, and exquisite desserts. Sip on constellation-inspired cocktails from the Zodiac Trolley, or rejuvenate with wellness elixirs from Vitamin House.

St Regis Abu Dhabi, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs345 soft, Dhs475 prosecco, Dhs680 Champagne. Tel: (0)2 694 4553. @stregisabudhabi

Teatro

The guilty fish sushi brunch at Teatro is a high-energy affair from one of Abu Dhabi’s best-loved spots. Of course, you’ll fill up on a delicious menu of sushi, while catching up to the sounds of DJ Brent Anthony on the decks. Once brunch finishes, the after-party continues until 6pm with drinks packages from Dhs159. Oh, and did we mention there’s pool access too?

Park Rotana, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 premium. Tel: (0)2 657 3317. @teatroabudhabi

TIKI Pacifico

A Polynesian paradise in Al Bandar Marina, a string of wallet-friendly deals awaits at this tropical spot. On Saturday, snag a table on the terrace for waterfront views or book a seat indoors to be closest to the buffet and enjoy free-flowing food and drinks. Live entertainment adds to the ambience.

Al Raha Beach, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (0)50 696 9298. @tiki.pacifico

Verso

La Famiglia Brunch at Verso features a wholesome, sharing-style set menu featuring Italian dishes brought straight to your table. Kids can have their own fun with face painting, balloon shaping and their very own kids’ foodie corner. Pool and beach access is also available to all.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Residences Emirates Pearl, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)56 433 6898. @verso_abudhabi

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

The B.I.G Brunch is an appropriate name for this gourmet extravaganza that takes place every Saturday at Garage. Rev up your weekend with food and drinks from five vibrant dining hubs, including a refreshing mezze spread, exciting Asian flavours, and premium meat cuts from the Vault. It’s paired with lively tunes and drinks from a dozen taps.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs590 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @wabudhabi

The WB™ Abu Dhabi

Head to the Directors Club at The WB™ Abu Dhabi on Saturday, where premium meats take centre stage. The three-hour feast comes with unlimited drinks, a selection of desserts, and live entertainment to round out the afternoon.

The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs599 sparkling.@thewbabudhabi

Zuma

Zuma’s Baikingu Brunch incorporates all the best that Zuma has to offer, beginning with a selection of starters, including Zuma’s signature shrimp tempura, crispy fried squid, as well as an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and maki. Plus, options from the live robata cooking station, followed by signature main courses, including miso marinated black cod and grilled Australian wagyu ribeye, finishing things off with an assortment of desserts from the eclectic food display.

Al Maryah Island, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 Prosecco, Dhs695 Champagne, Dhs195 children four to 12. Tel: (0)2 401 5900. @zumaabudhabi

Images: Supplied