There’s no party quite like Bongo’s Bingo in Dubai

The most lively (and a little bit crazy) bingo party, Bongo’s Bingo is back in Dubai this November 22 and not something you should miss as this time it has a special host, its founder Jonny Bongo. The last one in August completely sold out and we can’t wait for this one.

Head to Dubai’s iconic Bla Bla Dubai on November 22 for another round of bingo madness. Expect your usual Bongo’s Bingo shenanigans, everything from singalongs to glow stick dance-offs, iconic throwback anthems, and prizes straight out of your wildest imagination, think a hoover or a life-size cutout of Noel Gallagher. It’s likely to be the best one yet, as Dubai fans will get to see the creator and founder of the UK-born event himself.

Who is Jonny Bongo?

Jonny Bongo is Bongo’s Bingo’s co-founder and the original host who started the crazy story off in Liverpool. Since then, he’s hosted hundreds of wild shows over the last decade in far-flung locations like New York, Sydney and Dubai, to UK festivals including Mighty Hoopla, Download and British Summer Time. Orchestrating nights of immersive magic, navigating the mayhem, and uniting sold-out crowds in nostalgia-infused bingo delirium is what Jonny does best. Whether it’s giving away a prized pink Henry Hoover, smashing out the rave round’s 15 minutes of bangers or presiding over a 4-way dance off, Jonny has done it all. Celebrating ten years of Bongo’s Bingo in 2025, he’s the UK’s true bingo master, and now he’s ready to bring his infectious energy to the Dubai stage this November.

Drop this news in the group chat and mark your calendars – this is the ultimate bingo party you didn’t know you needed. Tickets are flying, so secure yours now at www.platinumlist.net and get ready for the wildest night

Also read: 31 must-do events in Dubai this November

Location: Bla Bla Dubai

Dates: Saturday, November 22 2025, Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 8pm

Cost: Dhs150 – includes entry & bingo book=

Booking link:https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/101323/bongos-bingo-dubai