Looking for events in Dubai this November? These ones you really won’t want to miss

There’s DJs, dog festivals, art events, musicals and so much more for you to choose from in this roundup of events in Dubai for November.

Amr Diab

When: November 1

Celebrate Arabic pop classics and new hits with the legendary Amr Diab in a night full of music, energy, and iconic performances. Fans will experience the perfect blend of Diab’s latest 2025 releases – including Khatafouni, Baba, Ebtadaina, and Shaif Amar – alongside timeless hits. Known as the “Father of Mediterranean Music”, Diab has captivated audiences worldwide for decades with his unique fusion of Arabic rhythms and international sounds. Tickets from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

@cocacolaarena

The Art of Motorcycles

When: November 1 and 2

The Art of Motorcycles Show returns to Dubai this November for two days jam-packed with art, photography and, of course, some seriously cool motorcycles. Now in its 7th edition, the show brings together a fusion of custom builds, visual art, and moto culture. In short, everything that makes your heart go vroom.

Location: FLAT12 in Port Rashid

Brunch with your dog

When: November 1

When: November 1

Chaihona, The Greens is launching a brunch for you and your pup and November 1 is the launch day. Expect treats, a charm bar and even a puppy portrait opportunity. It’s On 11am to 2pm and there will even be stalls there of toys and treats for you to browse.

Location: Chaihona, The Greens

@chaihona.thegreens

Dubai Ride

When: November 2

Dubai Ride is the city’s iconic mass cycling event. Thousands of riders take over Sheikh Zayed Road, passing landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and the Museum of the Future. There are routes for families, beginners and advanced cyclists, plus Speed Laps for those seeking an extra challenge. Times: Speed Laps 5am, Dubai Ride 6.15am, Sun November 2, 2025. Register on www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Akon

When: November 2

Akon, the five-time Grammy-nominated artist will take over the stage at Privilege, SLS Dubai for one exclusive night on Sunday, November 2. Fans will be able to pair their night with that dazzling Dubai skyline, 75 floors high up in the sky.

Location: SLS Dubai

@slsdubai

Grease the Musical

When: Until November 2

Grease is loved by audiences around the world, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. The musical will come to life at the performing arts centre in October 2025. It is set to run for 10 days, from Friday, October 24, to November 2, 2025.

Tickets can be purchased on dubaiopera.com for a starting price of Dhs280 per person.

Location: Grease The Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

dubaiopera.com

Dubai Design Week



When: November 4 to 9, 2025

Dubai Design Week is the region’s largest creative festival, transforming the Dubai Design District into a bustling hub of art, innovation, and inspiration. The festival features exhibitions, installations, talks, workshops, and immersive projects, attracting architects, designers, artists, and creative institutions from around the world. Visitors can explore a vibrant marketplace, Downtown Design, and discover groundbreaking work from both UAE-based and international talent. Whether you are a professional in the creative industry, a student, or simply a lover of art and design, Dubai Design Week offers a rich itinerary of interactive experiences, discussions, and showcases highlighting the latest trends and creative innovations.

Location: Dubai Design District

Untold Dubai

When: November 6 to 9

With big names like Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Alan Walker, J Balvin, Steve Aoki and so much more, this four-day festival is not one to miss if you’re debating which events to attend this November in Dubai. There are multiple stages, incredible acts, food and drink and of course an unbeatable atmosphere. You can find the schedule here.

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Saih Shuaib 1

@untoldfestivaldubai

Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido is returning to Coca-Cola Arena with his 5IVE Alive Tour on Saturday November 8, 2025, and it promises to be one of the biggest nights of the year. He’s known for hits like “Fall,” “If” and more.

When: November 8

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

@cocacolaarena

Defected Records

When: November 8

When: November 8

One of the most legendary labels in house music, Defected Records brings a showcase of genre icons and rising stars to Dubai. Known for its uplifting grooves, vocal-led anthems, and classic party atmosphere, the UK-born label has shaped club culture for over two decades.

Location: Bohemia Beach Club, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

@bohemiabyfive

Butterfly Carnival

When: November 8 and 9

Butterfly Carnival is returning to Dubai on November 8 and 9, 2025 for the biggest carnival weekend in the city. Prepare to experience a mix of music, dance, food, culture and more fun than you could imagine.

Location: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

@butterflycarnivaldxb

Lush festive market

When: November 7 to 9

Get in the festive spirit with The Lush Winter Market this November. Head down to Warehouse 46, Alserkal Avenue and enjoy free skincare-making workshops, bath bomb making, the Lush festive grotto, goodie bags and so much more.

Location: Alserkal Avenue

Lush.com/mena

Balloons at the Palace

When: Throughout November

When: Throughout November

Balloons at the Palace has returned to a stunning Burj Al Arab facing terrace at Jumeirah Al Qasr. With a new theme, Tales of the Arabian Skies, each tethered balloon fits up to six guests and is designed to evoke the feeling of a floating majlis, inspired by the golden age of Arabian travel along the Spice Route. Choose from breakfast, afternoon tea or dinner.

Location: Balloons at the Palace, Jumeirah Al Qasr Hotel

@balloonsatthepalace

Adriatique

When: November 15

The Zurich duo are coming to Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour for the second time after their last gig in the venue did so well. known for their melodic and atmospheric sets. Their label Siamese curates cinematic, late-night sounds, they are also signed to Afterlife and known for extended hypnotic sets.

Location: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

Bassem Youssef

When: November 16

Egyptian-American comedian and satirist Bassem Youssef will be in Dubai this November and he’ll be bringing the laughs. His solo performance takes place on Sunday, November 16, at the Coca-Cola Arena. The comedian is no stranger to Dubai, having performed a number of times over the past few years. So if you missed him before, grab your tickets before the show sells out.

Location: Coca Cola Arena

Dubai Watch Week

When: November 19 to 25

When: November 19 to 25

Dubai Watch Week is back for its 7th edition, and it will be the most expansive one to date. The city’s foremost horological event will take place from November 19 to 25, at a brand new venue: Dubai Mall, Burj Park sprawling across more than 200,000 square feet. Expect global launches, headline-brand displays, thought-provoking talks, and the rare chance to rub elbows with watchmakers, collectors, and horology buffs.

Location: Dubai Mall, Burj Park

@dubaiwatchweek

Deep Purple

When: November 20

These classic rock icons from the UK are coming to Coca Cola Arena on November 20. They’re known for huge hits like “Smoke on the Water,” “Highway Star” and more. Get tickets here.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

@cocacolaarena

Marco Carola

When: November 21

When: November 21

Minimal/techno legend from Italy and tech house maestro, Marco Carola is the founder of the influential Music On label. Renowned for his marathon DJ sets, he has been an icon of Ibiza’s electronic scene for over a decade, continuously shaping its sound and energy.

Location: Playa Pacha, FIVE Luxe JBR

@pachaicons

BJÖRN AGAIN Abba Tribute

When: November 21

Love ABBA and all of their timeless songs? You’re going to be singing Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! when you hit ‘add to cart’ with your tickets to see BJÖRN AGAIN in Dubai. That’s right… The world’s most iconic ABBA tribute act, is returning to Dubai Opera on Friday, November 21 for a night of disco, drama, and Dancing Queen(s) galore.

Location: Dubai Opera

@dubaiopera

Icons of Porsche

When: November 22 and 23

When: November 22 and 23

Love all things automotive? You need to get yourself to Icons of Porsche this November. The cool car festival will be taking over Dubai Design District on November 22 and 23 for a turbocharged weekend of cars, culture, and family fun. There will be exciting Porsche displays, featuring the brand’s latest icons, electric performers, and timeless models, live performances and DJs, food stalls and more.

Location: Dubai Design District

@porsche.middleeast

Sephoria

When: November 20 to 23

When: November 20 to 23

Sephoria returns to Dubai this November. The iconic beauty festival lands in Dubai later this year for three days, from November 20 to 23 at a new location – Expo City’s Al Wasl Plaza. Across the three days, you can look forward to fun-filled experiences, expert masterclasses, Instagrammable photo ops, freebies from top brands and of course, the all-important beauty gift bag.

Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

@sephoramiddleeast

Bongos Bingo

When: November 22

When: November 22

Bongo’s Bingo is returning this month, setting up the mayhem at The Tent at Bla Bla in Dubai. The one-night-only event will take place on Saturday, November 22, so you have plenty of time to juggle your plans around (or cancel them) for this cult-favourite bingo rave. If you haven’t attended a Bongo’s Bingo night before, it is so much more than just a bingo night. It’s a fun blend of traditional bingo, dance-offs, rave intervals, and audience participation. If you need any more proof of just how popular it is, it takes place at 50 locations around the world.

Location: Bla Bla, JBR Dubai

@bongosbingodubai

Dubai Run

Dubai Run is the city’s largest free running event. Participants of all ages take to Sheikh Zayed Road, running past landmarks like the Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers and Burj Khalifa. There are 5km and 10km routes, suitable for families and more experienced runners. Registration is opening soon on www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Woofstock UAE – Dog Festival

When: November 22 and 23

When: November 22 and 23

Woofstock UAE is coming back to the Dubai Islands beach this year and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever. It’s taking place on November 22 and 23, so you can visit over the weekend and enjoy all the festivities. There will be fun activities for you and your pup, live music, educational workshops such as dog training, delicious food and beverage options, rescue organisations, many market stalls and much more, it will be the ultimate day out for you and your dog.

Location: Dubai Islands Beach

@woofstockuae

Timbaland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

The American producer / beatmaker is coming to the Coca Cola Arena this November and it’s one of the events you don’t want to miss in Dubai this month of November. His hits include work with Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, and Missy Elliott.

When: November 28

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

@cocacolaarena

Calvin Harris

When: November 29

A Grammy-winning producer and global pop-house powerhouse, Calvin Harris has crafted chart-topping hits with stars like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Sam Smith. His legendary residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza has made him a staple in the electronic music scene worldwide, known for electrifying performances that draw massive crowds.

Location: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

@ushuaiadubai

Clean Bandit

When: November 29

If you’re into live music, this is the kind of gig that doesn’t come around often. Grammy-winning electronic trio Clean Bandit will take over Barasti Beach Dubai on Saturday, November 29, and yes, it’s going to be big.

Location: Barasti, Le Meridien Dubai Marina

@barastibeach

Emirates Dubai Sevens

When: November 28 to 30

On if the biggest events of the year for Dubai, never mind just November. The Emirates Dubai 7s is back — and it’s bringing some serious star power to The Sevens Stadium. From November 28 to 30, festival-goers can expect three days packed with sport, entertainment, and music, headlined by global icons FISHER, Tinie Tempah, Sean Paul, Shaggy, and DJ EZ.

Location: Sevens Stadium, Dubai

@dubai7s

Dubai Yoga

When: November 30

A new event addition to Dubai Fitness Challenge this year, Dubai Yoga is a free mass yoga session at Zabeel Park. People of all ages and abilities are welcome to join a sunset session led by an internationally acclaimed yoga instructor. Register on www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com and attend for free. Namasté…

Location: Zabeel Park, Dubai