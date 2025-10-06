Making ride-hailing and deliveries even easier for Sharjah residents

Careem is one of our go-to apps for everyday life in Dubai – from ordering lunch al desko to getting us from A to B, and even picking things up we might have forgotten. And now residents in Sharjah can enjoy the same perks, as Careem has just launched in another emirate.

While Careem rides – the brand’s taxi-hailing service- has been available in Sharjah for some time, as well as Careem Pay, which enables you to pay bills and transfer money, the official launch of Careem in Sharjah means many more services are now available to residents.

This includes Careem Food, delivering all your favourite takeaways to your door, from local favourites like Zaatar w Zeit and Zam Zam Mandi to international chains including Wingstop and Nandos. And to make those first few deliveries taste even sweeter, code HELLOSHJ3 gets you 50% off your first three orders.

Sharjah residents can also now utilise Careem Box, which enables item pickup and delivery across the city, perfect for when you’ve forgotten to bring something from home to the office, or need something collecting when you’re running short on time.

Careem home services is also now available in Sharjah, so you can arrange cleaning, laundry, at-home pampering and so much more at the touch of a button.

And there’s still more to come. On October 15, Careem’s services in Sharjah will further expand with the debut of Careem Plus, the brand’s subscription program. Before the end of the year, Careem Quik will also land in Sharjah, providing 15-minute delivery of groceries and electronics, as well as Careem Shops and Careem Car Rental.

