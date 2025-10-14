Diwali is almost here and Dubai’s restaurants are lighting up with some festive offers

Diwali, Divali, Deepavali or Dipavali is a festival that is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists every autumn. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali coincides with the Hindu New Year, which celebrates new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

Want to celebrate? From fine-dining feasts to lively buffets and sky-high celebrations, here’s where you can eat, celebrate and soak in the festive spirit this Diwali.

Rohini

Celebrate Diwali with a special three-day menu at Rohini – the elegant Indian restaurant at Mövenpick JLT. Choose between a vegetarian set menu or a non-vegetarian option. Expect crowd favourites like dahi vada, paneer tikka masala, butter chicken and rogan josh, and finish your experience off with sweet treats including gulab jamun and malai motichur.

Location: Mövenpick Hotel JLT, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai

Times: 12.30pm to 11.30pm, October 19 to 21, 2025

Deal: Dhs139 veg, Dhs179 non-veg

Contact: (04) 438 0000

@rohinibylmi

Bombay Brasserie

Celebrate Diwali at Bombay Brasserie with three days of festive dining and cultural charm. From October 18 to 20, the award-winning restaurant will be transformed with a grand Diwali arch, rangoli designs, glowing diyas, fresh flowers, and live sitar and piano performances.

Guests can enjoy a four-course set menu on October 18 and 19 from 6pm, priced at AED 299 per person, or join the Grand Diwali Soirée on October 20 from 6.30pm, featuring a lavish buffet with live cooking stations, festive desserts, and house beverages starting from Dhs299 per person.

Location: Taj Dubai, Business Bay

Times: October 18 to 20, 2025 | From 6pm

Price: Dhs299 per person

Contact: (050) 189 6089

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

Celebrate Diwali in luxury at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm with festive dining and curated gifting experiences.

Varq – The Art of Indian Fine Dining

Step into Varq for a specially crafted Diwali menu that blends traditional Indian flavours with contemporary finesse. Available from October 17 to 20, priced at Dhs295 per person.

Palm Kitchen – One-Day Diwali Buffet

On October 20, enjoy a grand Diwali buffet featuring festive delicacies and live cooking stations, perfect for family and friends. Priced at Dhs225 per person.

Emperor Lounge – Diwali Gifting

Discover elegant Diwali hampers and handcrafted Mithai boxes starting from Dhs125. Ideal for gifting loved ones or colleagues with a touch of tradition and style.

Location: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

Times: October 17 to 20, 2025 | Varq daily | Palm Kitchen October 20

Contact: (04) 275 4444

Dubai Festival City

There are two ways to celebrate at Dubai Festival City this Diwali.

Sirocco at Holiday Inn & Suites is hosting a Diwali buffet on October 19 with a chaat station, traditional sweets, and rich curries, perfect for a fun family evening. It’s priced at Dhs149 per person, and kids under six dine free.

Then on October 20, Anise at InterContinental steps up the celebrations with a refined buffet experience full of festive Indian flavours, global dishes, and elegant décor.

Location: Dubai Festival City

Times: 6.30pm to 11pm

Deal: Priced at Dhs199 per adult and Dhs100 for kids aged six to 12.

Contact: (04) 701 1111

@anisedubai

Claypot

Claypot brings back its much-loved Diwali buffet for two days of authentic Indian flavours. For just Dhs65 per adult and Dhs29 per child, you can enjoy live chaat, dosa counters, regional favourites and plenty of mithai, all in a colourful, family-friendly setting.

Location: Citymax Hotel, Bur Dubai

Times: 7pm to 11pm, October 19 and 20, 2025

Deal: Dhs65 per adult, Dhs29 per child

Contact: (050) 100 7065

@claypotuae

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai is celebrating Diwali across two of its award-winning dining venues, Rang Mahal and Kitchen6, offering both refined Indian flavours and global festive feasts.

Rang Mahal serves a six-course Diwali-inspired menu on October 20 and 21, showcasing bold and traditional Indian flavours in a contemporary setting. Each dish is carefully crafted to reflect the festival’s spirit. Priced at Dhs195 per person, this experience promises a memorable evening of festive refinement.

Kitchen6 hosts a Diwali Buffet Dinner on October 20, with an international buffet spread, live cooking stations, and festive entertainment. Guests can enjoy the vibrant décor and lively atmosphere as they celebrate the Festival of Lights. The buffet is priced at Dhs250 per person.

Location: JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Rang Mahal Times: 6pm to 10pm, October 20 to 21, 2025

Kitchen6 Times: 6.30pm to 11pm, October 20, 2025

Deal: Rang Mahal is priced at Dhs195 per person, Kitchen6 is priced at Dhs250 per person

Contact: (04) 414 3000

Punjab Grill

Fine-dining favourite Punjab Grill is serving a special Diwali à la carte menu crafted by Chef Sandeep Ail. Enjoy signature Indian dishes with a modern touch, and if you visit on October 20, you’ll receive a complimentary dessert. Groups of six or more can take part in a fun dice game for prizes.

Location: Anantara Downtown Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Times: October 18 to 26, 2025

Contact: (050) 194 1107

@punjabgrilldubai

The Spicery

Enjoy a colourful evening at The Spicery with its Golden Diwali Dinner Feast on October 20. Expect tandoori grills, street-style chaats, indulgent sweets, and live music. Indian nationals get 20% off throughout October.

Location: Novotel Dubai Gold District, Al Corniche Road, Deira, Dubai

Times: 6.30pm to 10.30pm, October 20, 2025



Deal: Dhs110 per adult, Dhs55 for kids aged 6 to 11, under six dine free

Contact: (055) 473 5384

@thespicerydxb

Kris With a View

Head up to Level 19 at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel for a Diwali dinner with lovely views of the Dubai skyline. The buffet includes live chaat stations, curries, biryanis, and festive desserts. Plus there’s live DJ music to keep the celebration going.

Location: Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, Bur Dubai, Dubai

Times: 7pm to 11pm October 19, 2025

Deal: Dhs99 per person, Dhs89 for groups of 15+

Contact: (04) 377 1184

@kriswithaviewdubai

Oasis Terrace & Garden

Enjoy a vibrant Diwali buffet under the stars at Oasis Terrace & Garden. Feast on samosas, butter chicken, biryani, and mithai, with live stations and family-friendly activities like diya painting and rangoli making. Prices start at Dhs159 per person, with discounts for groups and early bookings.

Location: Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Times: 7pm to 10pm, October 17 and 18, 2025

Deal: From Dhs159

Contact: (04) 518 7777

@oasisterrace.downtown

Shamiana

Shamiana is offering an elegant Diwali buffet on October 20 and 21, featuring a lavish vegetarian spread for Dhs245 per person. Non-vegetarian options are available via table service, with live entertainment to set the festive mood.

Location: Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai

Dates: 7pm to 9pm, October 20 and 21, 2025

Deal: Dhs245 per person

Contact: (052) 680 5419

@shamianame

CULINARA

Dubai’s new dining hotspot CULINARA is hosting its first-ever Diwali celebration from October 17 to 26. Expect a 10-day festival with a Project Chaiwala pop-up, a special festive menu from Chef Ali El Bourji, and an electric Diwali Night party with DJ Buddha on October 25.

Location: 24th Floor, The Link, One Za’abeel, Dubai

Times: October 17 to 26, 2025

Highlight: Diwali Night with DJ Buddha on October 25

Contact: (04) 666 1617

@culinaradubai

Viceroy’s Table

Step into a world of edible jewels and butter diyas at Viceroy’s Table this Diwali. The limited-edition menu features both vegetarian (Dhs199) and non-vegetarian (Dhs249) options, each paired with two cocktails. Expect theatrical presentations and royal touches, from saffron soups to glittering desserts.

Location: Viceroy’s Table, Dubai

Times: Throughout October 2025

Deal: Dhs199 for veg, Dhs249 for non-veg

Contact: (056) 546 6600

@viceroydxb

Mausam

Celebrate with a stunning view of the Burj Khalifa at Mausam. Enjoy a luxury Diwali thali with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, complete with a mithai platter, all for Dhs189 per person.

Location: Dubai Mall

Times: 7pm to 12am, October 20 and 21, 2025

Deal: Dhs189 per person

Contact: (04) 438 4001

@mausamdubai

Purani Dilli

Purani Dilli brings the warmth of Indian tradition to Dubai with a special Diwali buffet available until October 30. Come dressed in cultural attire for a chance to win special treats.

Locations: Four Points by Sheraton, Trade Centre 1, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Times: 12.30pm to 11.30pm, October 15 to 30, 2025

Deal: Sheikh Zayed Road branch Dhs149 per person, Bur Dubai branch Dhs119 per person

Contact: (056) 414 2213

@puranidillidubai

Liwan

Swissôtel Al Ghurair is lighting up Diwali with a themed buffet featuring butter chicken, paneer tikka, biryani, and gulab jamun. There’s also a Rangoli competition with prizes for the winner.

Location: Liwan Restaurant, Swissôtel Al Ghurair, Deira, Dubai

Times: 7pm to 11pm, October 20, 2025

Deal: Dhs129 per adult, Dhs65 for kids (six to 12), under 6 dine free

Contact: (04) 293 3270

@swissotelalghurair

MyGovindas gifting collection

If dining out is not your cup of tea, Celebrate Diwali with MyGovindas’ 2025 gifting collection. Choose from 10 curated hampers featuring handcrafted sweets, gourmet dried fruits, artisanal snacks, scented candles, and incense. Each gift blends tradition with a modern touch.

Location: Karama, Al Arjan, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, and Dubai Silicon Oasis

Hampers: mygovindas.com

Contact: (04) 591 5155

