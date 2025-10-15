Level up your Halloween in Dubai with gaming, cosplay, collectibles, and plenty of geeky fun

Looking for something different to do this Halloween in Dubai? Skip the haunted houses and head to Rove Downtown on Friday, November 1, where Rove Hotels and Hobby Nation are joining forces once again for Geek Community Day Vol 3.

The event is back for a third time running following last year’s success. Over 1,000 fans came together for the second edition, and this year its going to draw in more fans (and their friends). The best news? Entry is absolutely free but you need to register here. It takes place from 12pm to 10pm – that’s a whole day of fun.

On the day, Rove Hotels will transform into a different world, one complete with mythical dragons, anime characters, and superheroes. Geeks of all ages can come together under one roof and celebrate everything from beloved pop-culture icons to playing video games, tabletop adventures, and more.

On the day, get ready to dance it out with friends and fellow fans at the Just Dance booth, chase high scores on Beat Saber, or put your reflexes to the test at the racing simulators.

If shopping’s your game, explore a treasure trove of vendors stocked with otaku collectibles, comic books, and pop-culture goodies. And don’t miss the Artist Alley, where talented local creators will be showcasing one-of-a-kind artworks and exclusive merch.

Feeling a little competitive? Assemble a crew and test your knowledge at the Pop Culture Quiz or head to the gaming zone to compete (and win!) in video-game tournaments, board games, and Dungeons & Dragons.

For a photo worthy memory, head to the special 360° photo booth, complete with plenty of props and perfect for showing off your cosplay in all its glory.