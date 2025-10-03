Dust off the costumes, spooky season has arrived for the kids in Dubai

If you’re looking for fun things to do this Halloween in Dubai to keep the kids happy, there are lots of spooky happenings around the city from kid friendly brunches to horror movies.

Witches of the Dunes

Sonara Camp presents a fun, spellbinding spectacle for all the family in the Dubai desert with Witches of the Dunes. With a Wicked-inspired theme, there will be family adventures, amazing food and live performances. Guests are welcomed by whimsical witches bearing sweets and surprises before a gentle drive through the dunes. As the sun sets, camels join the festivities for a playful “trick or treat”. While adults savour sunset canapés and signature cocktails and mocktails, little ones are drawn into their own world of wonder with face painting, , treasure hunts and a dedicated kids’ area full of spooky surprises. Live food stations serve up mini pizzas, burgers, cotton candy, waffles and ice cream crowned with Halloween toppings, the perfect fuel for a night of adventure for the kiddies. For the adults, a menu by Chef Gregory Khellouf is at the heart of the experience. Then prepare for incredible performers, a fire show, a Halloween magic show and so much more.

Location: Sonara Desert Camp, Dubai Desert

Dates: Friday October 31 and Saturday November 1

Cost: Sunset experience Dhs590 adults, Dhs290 children. Dinner experience Dhs790 adults, Dhs380 children. Full sunset and dinner package Dhs990 adult, child Dhs490.

Contact: info@sonara.ae or call +971 50 336 7909.

Halloween brunch at Claw BBQ

This all-American shindig is ditching the cowboy boots for an afternoon filled with thrilling tunes and dress-up. Come as your favourite storybook character and tuck into all the southern backyard-style comfort food CLAW BBQ does best.

Location: CLAW BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Dates: Saturday, 1st November, 12.30pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs199 Soft Package, Dhs299 house Package Dhs399 Premium, Dhs99 for kids

Contact: @clawbbqpalm

Horror movie marathon

This Halloween, Cinemacity invites thrill-seekers to a spine-chilling cinematic experience with wickedly fun surprises. Guests will dive into a horror movie marathon featuring two terrifying films. Step into the dark legend of Dracula, where the original vampire myth comes alive, and shadows creep with every heartbeat. Then, feel your pulse quicken with The Black Phone 2, a chilling tale of abduction and supernatural terror, where every echo in the dark could be your last and the line between reality and nightmare blurs. Savour a wickedly brewed Halloween cocktail or mocktail, sink your teeth into cursed candies, and dare to open the Trick-or-Treat Mystery Box – who knows what sinister prizes await inside, from free movie tickets to snack upgrades that will make your skin crawl with delight! For little ghouls and goblins, the kids’ package offers a fun-filled cinematic adventure with Tron: Ares and Gabby’s Dollhouse or Princess, guaranteeing a fun, festive Halloween experience for little movie fans.

Locations: Cinemacity Fountain Views Dubai (Dhs120), AlQana Abu Dhabi (Dhs96), Zero 6 Mall Sharjah (from Dhs67), Rahmania Mall Sharjah (Dhs67).

Dates: Friday October 31 and Saturday November 1

Cost: from Dhs67, dependent on location

Contact: @cinemacityuae / (04) 770 0111

Halloween brunch at Maison Mathis

Try the Halloween brunch at Maison Mathis at voco Dubai The Palm for an eerie and fun atmosphere of playful spookiness at the Haunted Maison Brunch. It’s on Saturday November 1 from 1pm to 4pm. little ones can play and explore while adults enjoy a leisurely, flavour-filled brunch overlooking the Arabian Gulf. There’s some spooky-inspired dishes like bloody tomato soup and graveyard marinated lamb chops to spiderweb chocolate cake and haunted forest tiramisu. Children will enjoy a specially designed menu with Dracula fish fingers and ghost Margherita pizza and more. There’s face painting, games and more, play the witch hat ring toss and ghost bowling. Trick-or-treat inspired loot bags will be handed out, while the Best Dressed Award will add an extra layer of excitement to the day.

Location: Maison Mathis at voco Dubai The Palm

Times: November 1, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs299 (non-alcoholic), Dhs399 (house), Dhs599 (premium), Dhs135 (kids)

Contact: @vocodubaithepalm

Halloween at LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort

Halloween at LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort is perfect for little monsters from two to 12 years old. You have plenty of time to go as the celebrations start October 4 and run all the way until November 2. Families can embark on a Halloween adventure like no other as the resort comes alive with whimsical walkthroughs, foot-tapping dance parties, and candy-filled trails that guarantee thrills around every corner. Kids can be spellbound at the Wacky Witch’s Brick House, join Lord Vampyre’s House Party, compete in the Best Dressed Mon-STAR Contest, and enjoy creative arts & crafts, all while collecting delicious HARIBO treats.

Location: LEGOLAND® Dubai

Dates: October 4 to November 2

Cost: Dhs295 if booked online, Dhs330 at gate

Contact: @legolanddubai

Kids Halloween activities in Studio One Hotel, Dubai

Studio One Hotel is kicking off Halloween weekend in Dubaiwith an afternoon just for the little ones. The hotel is hosting a variety of activities to keep the minis busy, including a pumpkin carving competition in the lobby (pumpkins and materials provided), trick-or-treating, face painting, and a best-dressed contest. Each pumpkin will be assigned to one of the hotel’s restaurants, and the best carved pumpkin wins a family dinner or brunch voucher for that respective venue. True to Studio One’s sustainable ethos, the pumpkin innards will be transformed into pies for guests to enjoy the next day.

Location: Lobby, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City

Dates: Friday October 31, from 3pm onwards

Cost: Free

Contact: (052) 767 9300 | letsmeet@studioonehotel.com @studioonedxb

