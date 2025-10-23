And it’s back with a spooky Halloween special to kick the season off

If you love watching movies accompanied by a cool breeze and the stars in the skies, take note that Cinema Akil at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central is returning on October 30, 2035.

And for horror fans, the spooks are aligning because the independent arthouse cinema is reopening with a Halloween special to kick the season off.

If you’ve been loyally visiting for the past two years, do note that its third season comes with a refreshed format.

Here’s everything you need to know

The new season opens with cult classics, including A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and The Addams Family (1991). In November 2025, guests can catch Daye (2024) City of God (2002), and Hyper: The Stevie Hyper D Story (2024). Come December, that’s when the films get festive with screenings of Home Alone (1990).

Tickets are now priced at Dhs50, and you can view the full schedule and nab your tickets at cinemaakil.com.

*Outdoor cinemas: VOX MOONLIGHT*

And…What’s On the menu?

Alongside other usual cinema favourites, Cinema Akil in 25hours is rolling out a new in-house F&B concept spotlighting a timeless cinema classic: hot dogs. Served in signature styles like the BLT and Philly, each one comes in a soft, toasted bun with all the classic trimmings — the perfect bite between scenes.

Not a fan of hot dogs? Cinema Akil’s menu also includes truffle popcorn, nachos loaded with cheese and jalapeños, mozzarella sticks with marinara, loaded fries with beef bacon bits, crispy chicken tenders with garlic mayo, and cinnamon churros with chocolate sauce.

Speaking on the reopening, Butheina Kazim, Founder of Cinema Akil, said, “Cinema Akil in 25hours has become more than a seasonal outpost, it is a cultural landmark where film, community, and the spirit of the city converge.” She added, “This pavilion is a place where audiences gather under the open sky to share stories from across the world, reminding us of cinema’s power to connect us beyond borders. As we enter our third season, our commitment remains the same: to celebrate the art of film while creating a space for dialogue, discovery, and belonging in the heart of Dubai.”

And if you’re staying at the cool 25hours Hotel One Central, you can incorporate a visit to Cinema Akil into your plans.

Cinema Akil offers 72 seats and standing room for 150 and screenings will be held every night of the week, except on Mondays, typically beginning between 7.30pm and 8pm, with the space itself open daily from noon to 10pm.

Details

Location: Cinema Akil, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Trade Centre 2, Dubai

Times: From October 30, Tues to Sun, from 7.30pm/8pm

Cost: Dhs50 per person per ticket

Contact: @cinemaakil

Images: Cinema Akil