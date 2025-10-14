Outdoor movies are back in Dubai this weekend

Another sign that winter is here, outdoor cinemas in Dubai are back and VOX MOONLIGHT is reopening for the season from tomorrow October 15. Guests can now enjoy the magic of movies under the glittering sky. This outdoor cinema is located on the rooftop of Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road and makes for the perfect date night, outing with friends or even your family.

There are lots of seat options to choose from couples and friends can choose from the two-person private cabanas for an ultra-luxe experience, two-person loungers for laid-back luxury, or couches and bean bags with footrests, perfect for sinking into while you sit back, relax, and enjoy a prime view of the screen from every seat.

You’ll be fully immersed in the experience too as VOX MOONLIGHT has the best visual technology and surround sound to capture you in the moment.

If you’re feeling peckish, there is wide range of food and beverage options too. The menu has been created by the in-house chefs, plus the classics and all of them can be ordered from your seat.

Watch the biggest blockbusters, Regretting You, Tron: Ares, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, Wicked: For Good, Zootropolis 2, and Avatar: Fire and Ash and more Hollywood, Bollywood and Arabic movies under the stars. VOX MOONLIGHT is open daily throughout the winter season with two sessions from Monday to Thursday (from 6:30pm or 7pm depending on sunset timings) and three sessions from Friday to Sunday.

On weekends, the first session is dedicated to families, offering two adults and two children (one private cabana and two bean bags) an unforgettable shared cinematic experience while watching their favourite animated and children’s movies.

Outdoor cinemas in Dubai are a great way to spend your evening in the cooler months. For more information or to book tickets, visit voxcinemas.com or the VOX Cinemas App.

Images: Provided