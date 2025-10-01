Dubai Airport is the heartbeat of the city in motion

You walk into Dubai Airport today, and it’s hard to imagine it was once just a patch of desert. Back then, planes touched down on a humble runway surrounded by sand and sky. Fast forward 65 years, and it’s a place where technology quietly moves millions through gates every day. Terminals have grown, processes have sped up, but the heartbeat of the airport is the same, always ready to take you somewhere new. It’s a journey of constant change, just like the city itself.

Here’s a quick look at how Dubai Airport evolved over more than six decades, from those early days to the high-tech global hub it is today.

1959: Work began to establish the airport on what was then a wasteland, around four kilometres away from the edge of the city at the time.

1960: In one year after construction began, the airport opened with a sand-compacted runway, and a single terminal.

1963: The emirate began work on an asphalt runway, and within two years, opened it, along with other upgrades.

1969: In less than a decade after its opening, the airport was already serving nine airlines, which connected as many as 20 destinations.

1970: Ten years later, a new three-storey terminal building, a new control tower, additional taxiways, airfield lighting and landing instrument, are added.

1983: Now almost synonymous with Dubai Airport, this was the year that Dubai Duty Free first started its operations, with a turnover of $20 million.

1984: The second runway opened with a Category II classification, with the latest airfield lighting and instrument landing systems, in April.

1985: UAE’s flag carrier Emirates is launched.

1998: Terminal 2 opens, increasing DXB’s capacity by as much as 2 million passengers per annum.

2000: Forty years in, Concourse 1 (now Concourse C) opens. It marks a turning point in the airport’s history, and was built as part of the first phase of the general expansion project at a cost of Dh2 billion.

2008: For the exclusive use of Emirates Airline, Terminal 3 opens, expanding the airport’s capacity to a whopping 30 million passengers.

2009: DXB becomes the world’s fastest growing airport among the top 50 hubs, crossing the 40-million passenger mark. The year also marked the launch of Emirates’ sister airline, flydubai.

2013: Concourse A, the world’s largest facility purpose built for the A380, opens.

2014: DXB starts its legacy of being the world’s number one airport for international passenger traffic.

2016: $1.2-billion Concourse D, operating out of Terminal 1, and serving more than 60 international carriers opens.

2018: DXB welcomes its one billionth passenger.

2020: As the world is hit by the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, DXB remains resilient. After a brief closure, it becomes one of the first major hubs globally to re-open on July 7 after suspending operations partially on March 25.

2023: The major aviation hub remains committed to inclusivity, offering a seamless experience for travellers with diverse needs. The airport’s efforts are recognised, with accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI) under Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation Programme.

2025: The airport unveils a smart corridor, allowing passengers to complete immigration in seconds, without the need for travel documents. DXB remains the world’s busiest airport for its 11th consecutive year.