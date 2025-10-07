Dubai Airport is reaching new records once again as passenger numbers continue to soar

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is soaring towards a new milestone, with plans to welcome a record-breaking 100 million passengers within the next 18 months. The achievement will mark another proud moment in Dubai’s rise as a global travel hub, strengthening its position at the heart of international aviation and connecting millions of travellers across the world.

The news was shared by CEO Paul Griffiths ahead of the Dubai Air Show 2025 which taking place on November 17 to 21, where he confirmed that DXB’s growth continues at an exceptional pace. He described the upcoming achievement as a reflection of the airport’s success as one of the busiest and most connected in the world.

Reaching the 100 million passenger mark will place DXB among an elite group of airports that handle such high levels of traffic each year. Dubai’s aviation success is driven by its ideal location linking East and West, world-class infrastructure, and strong appeal as both a tourism and business destination.

For travellers, this growth brings even more choice, with expanding routes, smoother connections, and improved facilities across the airport. As DXB continues to innovate and enhance its services, the passenger experience is set to become even better.

Dubai Airports unveils new vision

Dubai Airports announced yesterday on October 6, the plans to make DXB and Al Maktoum International (DWC) the most accessible and inclusive airports in the world by 2035. The initiative is part of Dubai’s wider goal to become a fully disability-friendly city.

The strategy focuses on more than just facilities, working with the community of People of Determination (PoD) to shape services, staff training, and communication. An awareness campaign was also launched, featuring six real-life stories from PoD travellers navigating the airport.

Image: What’s On Archive