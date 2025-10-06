Dubai Airports plan to set a new global standard in accessibility and inclusivity

Dubai has revealed major plans for the future of Dubai Airports, aiming to make both Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC) the most accessible and inclusive airports in the world by 2035.

A new vision for accessible travel

This major step is part of Dubai’s long-term vision to become a fully disability-friendly city, where every person can travel with ease and confidence. The strategy goes beyond just improving physical infrastructure such as ramps, lifts, and signage.

Dubai Airports is working closely with the community of People of Determination (PoD) to ensure that their real-life experiences shape every part of the airport journey. From check-in to boarding, their insights will influence how services are designed, how staff are trained, and how the Dubai Airpots will communicates with passengers. The goal is to make travel through the airport easy, welcoming, and full of support for everyone.

Bringing awareness through real stories

To mark this new phase, Dubai Airports has launched an awareness campaign that puts the spotlight on real people and their travel experiences. The campaign features six stories told from the point of view of People of Determination as they move through one of the world’s busiest airports.

DXB has already introduced a range of services to make travel easier and more comfortable for passengers. These include hearing loops installed at over 520 points across the airport, a quiet sensory-friendly lounge for those who need a calm space, and the Sunflower Lanyard system that allows passengers with disabilities to access priority lanes, personalised support, and tailored assistance throughout their journey.

The airport also offers an online Travel Planner guide, free parking for two hours, and dedicated taxis and wheelchair services for guests who need extra support.

Image: What’s On Archive