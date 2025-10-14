This gold testing machine gives you answers before your coffee is ready

A new Dubai gold testing machine is here, and it’s as easy to use as a cash machine. Just drop in your jewellery, wait less than 60 seconds, and get a detailed purity report printed or sent straight to your phone. Unveiled at GITEX Global 2025, the self-service kiosk is the first of its kind, a fully automated lab that checks gold and other metals without damaging the item.

Developed by Dubai Municipality, it’s designed to boost transparency in one of the city’s busiest markets, helping shoppers, tourists, and traders verify exactly what they’re buying or selling on the spot.

How the machine actually works

The kiosk uses X-ray fluorescence (XRF) technology combined with AI and machine learning to analyse metal content on the spot. You don’t need to hand your jewellery to a person; the system is fully automated, reading the item inside the kiosk and returning a breakdown of gold, silver, copper, and other metals, accurate to a percentage.

Also read

UAE smart car unveiled to detect visa violations with AI tech

Test it while you shop

You’ll find the machines popping up in places like the Gold Souq and major malls around Dubai, with results available via SMS or printed receipt. According to Dubai Municipality, the strategic rollout is focused on high-footfall retail areas to maximise access for both residents and tourists. The whole process takes less than a minute, meaning you could be testing gold mid-shopping trip.

More confidence in every purchase

The machine is part of a wider move to protect buyers and boost trust in Dubai’s gold sector. With millions of shoppers coming through every year, the goal is to make purity testing fast and widely available, with no lab visits and no delays. And it’s not just for customers; merchants will benefit from it too.

Images: Gulf News