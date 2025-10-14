The UAE smart car is here and it sees everything

The UAE smart car has officially been revealed, a fully electric vehicle powered by AI, built to patrol the streets and detect visa violations in real time. Unveiled by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the car uses six cameras and facial recognition tech to flag potential issues from up to 10 metres away.

It’s not driverless, but it is highly intelligent. Officers inside monitor a live dashboard that shows alerts, heat maps and ID data while on the move. The rollout is expected to begin in Dubai in early 2026 before expanding to other emirates.

How it works on the ground

Although the system runs advanced AI, every car will still be driven by an officer. When the dashboard flags someone, the officer will stop the vehicle, approach the individual, and check documents face-to-face. The process stays human, but the tech speeds things up by cutting out manual guesswork. The system is designed to support – not replace – the judgment of trained personnel.

Part of a bigger digital shift

This launch is just one part of a larger national move towards smart inspections and digital enforcement. The vehicle was first introduced at GITEX 2025, where the ICP also showcased new tools aimed at modernising identity and border systems. With over 32,000 visa violations flagged in the first half of 2025 alone, the smart car rollout marks a shift toward faster, more targeted action, on the street, and in real time.

Looking ahead to 2026

The first smart inspection cars are set to hit the streets of Dubai in early 2026, with a gradual rollout to follow across the emirates. As part of the UAE’s wider move toward digital-first systems, the focus now is on readiness, integration, and real-time support for officers on active patrol.

Images: Gulf News