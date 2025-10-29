The annual fun run will see more than 275,000 fitness enthusiasts take to Sheikh Zayed Road

The Dubai Run is one of the most popular Dubai Fitness Challenge events, and registrations are now open for the 2025 event.

Returning on Sunday November 23 to mark the end of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025, it’s expected that more than 275,000 budding athletes will take to Sheikh Zayed Road for the annual fitness spectacle. It’s open to all abilities to run, jog or walk a 5km or 10km route.

You can register now via dubairun.com.

When is the Dubai Run?

The Dubai Run takes place from 4am on Sunday November 23. When you register, you select which time slot you’d like to start from, with half-hour time slots available between 4am and 7am.

How long is the run?

The world’s largest free fun run will commence at the stunning Museum of the Future and you have a choice of a 5km or 10km distance.

What is the route?

This fun run is perhaps one of the most iconic in the world, passing some of the most beloved landmarks the city is home to. That includes the Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Burj Khalifa, and if you’re a seasoned runner, you will zoom all the way to the gorgeous Dubai Canal, looping back again towards Trade Centre and ending at DIFC.

What roads will close?

Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed to motorists from early morning on Sunday, November 23, to make way for the Dubai Run.

The Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has not yet announced alternative routes or when the roads are expected to reopen, however, last year, the road closures began at 12am and reopened at 10am.

Members of the public are encouraged to use the metro on Sunday morning. Those participating in the run can get off at Dubai World Trade Centre station.

Can I still enter?

Yes, all slots are currently available for both the 5km route and the 10km route.

The event is open to runners of all ages and fitness levels, but you will need to register. You can register now via dubairun.com.

Images: Provided