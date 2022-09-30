Get your tickets now for Emirates Dubai 7s 2022

One of the city’s biggest sporting events is back…

Emirates Dubai Rugby 7s is one of the biggest events on the sporting and social calendar – rugby fan or not. The music, sport and entertainment festival is back at full capacity for 2022 and tickets are now on sale.

The huge three-day event will take place once again at The Sevens Stadium from December 1 to 3, 2022 (National Day weekend), and you can rest assured it’ll be back with a bang. There are range of ticket options available priced from Dhs375 and available to buy here.

Ticket options

You can get your hands on tickets for the first day of the Emirates Dubai 7s, Thursday December 1, for free. Just be sure to register beforehand to get your free entry ticket.

Tickets for the massive events on the Friday December 2 are priced at Dhs400 and includes entry to enjoy all of the sporting action, the new experiences at the 2022 festival, plus access to the after-party which will see an international headliner perform on the Frequency on 8 stage. Under 12s can attend for free but prior registration is required.

Tickets on finals day, Saturday December 3, are priced at Dhs375 and as well as all of the above, you’ll get to see who lifts the famous Emirates Dubai 7s trophy. Again, under 12s can attend for free but prior registration is required.

If you don’t want to miss a minute of the on-pitch and off-pitch action, you’ll want to get a weekend ticket, which will set you back Dhs475 for general admission or Dhs575 for reserved seating.

About Emirates Dubai 7s

Not only is this action-packed event known for hosting some of the best rugby players in the world, it’s also much-hyped for its huge international performers (previous years have seen the likes of Disclosure, Kylie Minogue taking to the stage), fabulous fancy dress, and brilliant pop-up food trucks and bars.

Stay tuned as we’ll keep bringing you more details of what to expect this year, from never-before-seen activations and huge international headliners.