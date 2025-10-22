Dubai taxi passengers will now pay slightly more as new fare rules come into effect

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the updated fares will apply to both app-based e-hailing and a regular Dubai taxi, covering peak, off-peak, and night-time journeys.

Minimum fare

The starting price for taxi rides booked via an app is now Dhs13. This is the base fare before any distance or waiting time is added.

Peak hour fares

During the busiest times of the day, from 8am to 9.59am and 4pm to 7.59pm, the booking fee is set at Dhs7.50. The starting fare, which covers the first part of the journey, is Dhs5.

Off-peak and night charges

Outside peak hours, the booking fee is Dhs4 while the starting fare remains at Dhs5. Night-time trips, from 10pm to 5.59am, have a slightly higher booking fee of Dhs4.50 and a flagfall of Dhs5.50.

Taxi’s are getting an upgrade

RTA recently introduced a roll out 28 initiatives to improve taxis across the city, covering drivers, taxi companies, and passengers. These include reward programmes for drivers and franchises worth over Dhs8 million, upgraded driver uniforms designed for Dubai’s weather, and improved taxi seats with leather upholstery for comfort and cleanliness. Advanced technology is also being used, with high-precision sensors monitoring air quality in real time, enhanced operational tracking, and linking customer trip feedback directly to RTA systems. Even small touches like air fresheners have been added to make rides more pleasant. According to the RTA, almost 90% of these initiatives have already been completed, with several high-impact schemes still underway.

Image: What’s On Archive