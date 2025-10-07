Under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, outstanding teachers and academics in Dubai receive long-term residency, with a new application window opening this month

If your social feeds looked extra proud on World Teachers’ Day this past Sunday, there is a reason. Dubai has awarded Golden Visas to more than 200 exceptional educators, recognising the people who power classrooms from early years to universities. The announcement came under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and it ties directly to the emirate’s push to attract and retain top teaching talent.

The move is part celebration, part strategy. Long-term residency makes it easier for great teachers to put down roots, build careers and invest in the communities they serve. Officials have framed it as a vote of confidence in education’s role in Dubai’s future, and as a practical lever for recruiting and keeping the best people in a competitive global market.

“Teachers and educators are the ones who light the way forward. They inspire, guide, and give our children the skills and confidence to succeed. On World Teachers’ Day, we recognise their dedication and affirm that supporting them is the best investment we can make in the future of Dubai. Their impact goes beyond classrooms, building the character of our society and strengthening Dubai’s global stature,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“By awarding the Golden Visa to exceptional teachers, we are showing how much Dubai values knowledge, integrity, and service. Our schools will always be places where the future is nurtured and where the next generation can thrive,” His Highness added.

The Golden Visa initiative recognises the critical role of educators in shaping Dubai’s future and supports the goals of the Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which aims to empower outstanding teachers, attract top global talent, and make Dubai one of the most sought-after destinations in the world for educators.

There is a useful next step for educators who want in. A second round of applications is opening on October 15, with guidance to apply through KHDA channels. If you teach in Dubai’s private early childhood school or international higher-education sector, this is your cue to check eligibility and prepare your documents. The Golden Visa typically confers up to 10 years of residency, along with family sponsorship options and easier movement for work and life admin.