Emirates has added the extra flights to accommodate increased demand

Flying from Dubai to the UK is about to get even easier with extra flights added from Emirates, the world’s largest international airline. Starting from October 26, 2025, Emirates is adding six more flights per week to its flight schedule to London Heathrow Airport.

Emirates currently flies six times a day to and from London Heathrow, each served by the Airbus A380 and now six more flights are being added every week. The additional flights will operate on all days except for Fridays during the winter period with the airline’s other aircraft option, the Boeing 777, offering over 350 seats each way in three classes between First, Business, and Economy.

The Emirates flights to Dubai is often used as a connecting flight to other destinations such as Durban, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Jakarta.

New flight times

Flight EK41 will depart Dubai on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1.40pm, arriving in London Heathrow at 5.40pm.

The return flight, EK42, departs London Heathrow at 10.35pm on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday, arriving in Dubai at 9.35am the next day. On Tuesdays and Saturday it departs London Heathrow at 9.20pm on Tuesday and Saturday, arriving in Dubai at 8.20am the next day.

On Thursdays, EK41 will depart Dubai at 12.55pm, arriving in London Heathrow at 4.55pm. The return flight, EK42, departs from London Heathrow at 9.20pm, arriving in Dubai at 8.20am the next day. Times here are all local times.

More flights to Emirates’ London hubs will take the airline’s total weekly services to 90 flights by early next year. Last month, Emirates announced a fourth daily flight to London Gatwick, starting from February 8, 2026, operated on the airline’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A350.