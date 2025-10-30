The Dubai airline is dealing with severe turbulence through AI and real-time data

We’ve all been there, you’re mid-air, maybe halfway through your movie or snack, when the seatbelt sign dings on and things get a little bumpy, you might even spill your drink. But Emirates is on a mission to make those sudden jolts a thing of the past, rolling out new tech and data-driven tools that help pilots dodge turbulence before it hits.

As turbulence becomes more common around the world, the Dubai-based airline has gone all in on a smarter, more predictive approach to keeping flights steady. The result? A big drop in unexpected severe turbulence over the past year.

Captain Hassan Alhammadi, Divisional Senior Vice President Flight Operations at Emirates, says the airline knows turbulence can’t be completely eliminated, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t trying: “We’re committed to doing everything possible to minimise unexpected turbulence encounters using advanced technology and AI. While we can’t promise turbulence-free flights, we’re already seeing the difference these systems are making.”

Also read: All the destinations you can fly to on Emirates Premium Economy

Emirates is now using a mix of clever tools to reduce turbulence on flights: SkyPath, Lido mPilot from Lufthansa Systems, and IATA’s Turbulence Aware programme to name a few. These tools will all work together to give pilots the best possible read on the skies. SkyPath uses AI and real-time data from thousands of aircraft to predict and pinpoint turbulence, even the sneaky “clear air” kind that radars often miss. Lido mPilot gives pilots live weather maps, cloud data, and turbulence forecasts so they know exactly what’s up ahead and can possibly avoid it. IATA Turbulence Aware crowdsources real-time reports from airlines around the world to create a constantly updated picture of global conditions.

Image: Archive