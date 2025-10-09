New feature lets UAE travellers plan end-to-end journeys with real-time routes and fares, ahead of the 2026 passenger launch

Plotting a cross-Emirates trip is about to get simpler and a lot faster. Etihad Rail has announced a new app feature that lets users plan entire journeys across rail, metro, and bus in one place, bringing real-time routes and fare info into a single view. The aim is a true one-stop planner for first and last mile travel, so you can see the fastest way from home to station to final stop without juggling multiple apps.

The upgrade is from a new partnership designed to stitch public transport together. According to Gulf News, Etihad Rail has teamed up with United Trans and Via to integrate rail with existing city systems through journey-planning tech from Citymapper, allowing riders to compare options, reduce transfer times, and track services live. It is part of a wider push to make public transport more accessible and attractive before passenger trains start rolling.

Think of it as the software side of a bigger story. Passenger services are slated to launch in 2026, with stations built to connect smoothly into metro and bus networks and a roadmap that points to unified ticketing across modes. For regulars who bounce between cities for work, sport, or concerts, that means fewer planning headaches and a clearer picture of what a weekend trip might look like by train.

While freight trains already cross the country, Etihad Rail has been dropping more passenger clues in recent weeks, from route and station hints to operator partnerships that set the stage for service and customer experience. Etihad Rail is set to be a national rail backbone paired with smart journey planning and city-level links should make car-free travel a real choice, whether you are commuting or plotting that all-important staycation.