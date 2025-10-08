Sponsored: Address Beach Resort has unveiled its elegant Club Rooms and Suites, giving visitors an unforgettable stay with exclusive Club Privileges

The resort on JBR is one of Dubai’s most iconic luxury landmarks. Known for its modern design, breathtaking views, and the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool recognised by Guinness World Records, Address Beach Resort offers guests a unique beachfront escape.

Elegant Club Rooms and Suites

Guests can choose from the Club Marina City View Room, Club Sea View Room, or the expansive Club One Bedroom Executive Sea View Suite. Each room is designed for comfort and style with breathtaking views of the Marina, Jumeirah Beach, or the city skyline.

The Club Rooms are 45sqm and offer king-size or twin beds. The Club Sea View Rooms are especially recommended for panoramic views of JBR, Dubai Marina, and Burj Al Arab. For families or small groups, the Club One Bedroom Executive Sea View Suite offers 102sqm of space, a private balcony, and luxurious interiors.

Unique Club Privileges

Staying in a Club Room comes with special benefits throughout the day.

Morning: Guests can enjoy a refined breakfast with sparkling grape at the Lobby Lounge, available all day, or choose a lavish buffet at The Restaurant from 6.30 am to 11.00 am.

Midday: A complimentary buffet lunch is served at The Restaurant with premium beverages.

Evening: Between 4pm and 8pm, guests can unwind with canapés and fine drinks at ZETA Seventy Seven, the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool recognised by Guinness World Records, or at The Beach Grill for a more relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

A stay to remember

Address Beach Resort combines exclusivity, comfort, and breathtaking views in one of Dubai’s most vibrant areas. Club Rooms offer a luxurious experience for couples, families, and groups looking to make the most of their Dubai getaway.

Book your stay

Elevate your next visit to Dubai with a stay in the newly unveiled Club Rooms and Suites at Address Beach Resort.

Location: Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai

Contact: (04) 8798866, addresshotels.com

Images: Supplied