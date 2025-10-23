Watch world-class watersports, live music, and beach fun at the Fahid Island Watersports Festival

The Fahid Island Watersports Festival launched this morning in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation. The launch set the tone for an exciting week on Abu Dhabi’s newest island destination.

From October 25 to November 2, Fahid Island will come alive with water, wind, and adrenaline. The 11-kilometre coastline transforms into a lively hub for sports, music, and beachside fun.

The festival kicks off with the SFT E-Foil World Cup on October 25 and 26, followed by the GKA Kite World Tour from October 25 to 30, the GWA Wingfoil World Cup from October 28 to November 2, and the Wake Foil World Cup on November 1 and 2.

Spectators can expect high-flying action and freestyle tricks, with jumps, rotations, and board-offs lighting up the sky. Stars like Kylie Belloeuvre from France, Borja Vellon from Spain, and Justin Chait from the USA will compete for top honours. Representing the UAE, Mohammed Al Mansoori joins Abu Dhabi-born Polish national Fryderyk Szcesny, both aiming to finish their seasons strong.

“This sport is like chips because like a bag of chips once you open it, you cannot stop. You have to try it,” said Al Mansoori. Belloeuvre added, “Feeling the water and the wind on your skin is what makes this sport special.”

Tom Hartmann, World Tour Manager of the Global Kitesports Association, said Abu Dhabi was the ideal final stop for the world tour. “This is one of the biggest events of the season. We’ll be crowning our 2025 champion here in Abu Dhabi,” he said. “Once people get hooked on this sport it becomes part of their lives. People who fall in love with watersports join a community, and we’re proud to bring that spirit to Abu Dhabi. Fahid Island is beach lifestyle living and it fits perfectly with our spirit.”

Visitors can catch the competitions, join beachside activities, and enjoy live music and food along the shore. Fahid Island, developed by Aldar, offers calm waters and open beaches that make it an ideal new home for Abu Dhabi’s growing love of watersports.

The Details

Location: Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa, Fahid Island

Dates: October 25 to November 2, 2025

Times: Weekdays 1pm to 6pm, weekends 12pm to 6pm

Cost: Free entry