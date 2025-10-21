Life in the left lane

Think the left lane in Dubai is just another lane? Think again, as misusing it can break traffic rules in Dubai, slow traffic, cause accidents, and land you fines.

To stay safe and avoid penalties, every driver needs to know the rules and how to use it correctly.

Here are 6 traffic rules you need to know for driving in the fast lane in Dubai.

New rule: Delivery riders must avoid the left lane

From November 1, delivery riders are not allowed in the left two lanes on roads with five or more lanes or in the left lane on roads with three or four lanes. Roads with just two lanes or fewer are exempt.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will work with Dubai Police, the Department of Economy and Tourism, and delivery companies to enforce this. Signs will clearly show restricted lanes.

Penalties for breaking these rules include:

Dhs500 for the first offence

Dhs700 for the second offence

Suspension of the delivery permit after a third offence

Emergency vehicles always come first

Ambulances, police cars, and other emergency vehicles often use the far-left lane. Always move to the right to let them pass.

Always give way to faster vehicles

If a faster car approaches from behind, you must safely move to the right. Failing to do so is a traffic violation.

Even at the correct speed, make way

Being within the speed limit doesn’t excuse you from letting faster vehicles pass. Drivers who don’t yield can be fined Dhs400 and receive four black points on their licence.

Keep a safe distance

Never tailgate. Leaving enough space between vehicles reduces accidents. Tailgating can result in a Dhs400 fine.

Slow driving in the fast lane is risky

Driving too slowly in the left lane can be as dangerous as speeding. It can force others to overtake on the right, increasing the risk of collisions. Slow drivers may face fines of Dhs400.

