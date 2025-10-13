A new chapter in urban travel begins with the Dubai flying taxi demo

The Dubai flying taxi demo gave us a glimpse of the future as a flying car took flight over Palm Jumeirah, marking the city’s first public show of personal flight technology. Developed by Chinese company Aridge, the demo took place just before GITEX, the region’s biggest tech event, hinting at a future where flying taxis could become a common sight in the skies above Dubai.

How it works

Imagine an electric truck that doubles as a flying car carrier. Inside its boot sits a detachable electric aircraft, designed for vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL). When it’s time to take to the skies, the air module separates from the truck and lifts off smoothly, carrying two passengers. Moving between driving and flying is effortless, with easy-to-use automatic and manual controls that make piloting as straightforward as driving a car.

Orders on the horizon

Dubai is actively backing this technology, with major players in the region already placing orders. Aridge has already announced 600 orders from GCC companies, including UAE’s Ali & Sons Group and Qatar’s Almana Group, signaling strong regional interest. With global pre-orders now topping 7,000 units, deliveries are set to start as soon as 2026, making personal flying cars a realistic goal for the near future.

Safety and innovation at the core

Safety sits at the centre of the design, built into both the tech and the user experience. Aridge’s flying taxis come equipped with advanced flight control systems, redundant propulsion and power, and smart interfaces that make piloting straightforward, even for beginners. Whether you’re in automatic mode with one-touch takeoff and landing or manually flying with a single joystick, the system is built to keep passengers safe.

The bigger picture

Dubai’s flying taxi demo is more than a one-off event, it’s part of a wider push to position the UAE as a leader in future mobility. With GITEX hosting innovations like this, plus regulatory progress from the UAE’s aviation authorities, flying taxis could soon become a practical part of everyday life. Add to that ongoing investments in infrastructure and partnerships with global players, and Dubai looks ready to take off into a new era of urban travel.

Images: Archive