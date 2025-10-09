Everything you need to know about the latest Salik changes

The roads in Dubai are always evolving, and so are the Salik updates. Whether you’re commuting daily or just heading out for the weekend, these updates affect everyone behind the wheel. Recently, a few important Salik changes have rolled out, and staying informed could save you time, money, and hassle. Here’s your quick guide to what’s new.

New Salik exemptions for people of determination

Dubai’s Salik system now offers toll exemptions for people of determination across four specific categories: intellectual disabilities, physical disabilities, autism, and visual impairments. To be eligible, the person of determination must either own the vehicle or be directly related to the registered owner; including parents, spouses, children, siblings, grandparents, or grandchildren. Official documents like a birth or marriage certificate may be required to prove the relationship.

Updated Salik fines and how to avoid them

Salik fines in Dubai can be costly if you’re not keeping track. If your account runs low and isn’t topped up within five working days, you’ll be fined Dh50 per day. Forgetting to register your plate within 10 working days of using a toll can lead to fines starting at Dh100, rising to Dh400 for repeated offences. More serious violations, like tag tampering or fraud, carry penalties of up to Dh10,000 and possible legal action. To avoid fines, keep your account topped up, register your plate on time, update your mobile number to receive low-balance alerts, and use the Salik app or website to monitor your account. Also, if your account remains inactive for five years, it will be deactivated and any remaining balance will be forfeited.

Ticketless parking rolls out in Deira with Salik x Parkonic

Salik has launched a new ticketless parking system in partnership with Parkonic, starting with the Deira Enrichment Project. Using licence plate recognition, the system allows residents and visitors to enter and exit parking areas without tickets or payment apps. Residents can subscribe to an annual membership for Dhs5,000, while visitor memberships cost Dhs7,500, both excluding 5% VAT. Hourly parking is priced at Dhs5, with overnight parking at Dhs25 across 11 districts. The system links to Salik’s e-wallet and is part of a five-year plan to expand into over 100 locations across the UAE.

New variable toll pricing now in effect

Earlier this year, Salik introduced variable toll pricing across Dubai, adjusting charges based on peak and non-peak travel times. On weekdays, tolls are Dhs6 during peak hours (6am–10am and 4pm–8pm), and Dhs4 during off-peak times (10am–4pm and 8pm–1am). From 1am to 6am, there’s no toll. Sundays are charged at a flat Dhs4, with no toll from 1am to 6am, unless it’s a public holiday or major event. Ramadan has separate pricing. The goal is to help manage congestion and improve traffic flow year-round.

