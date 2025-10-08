MBRSC releases debut images during World Space Week, including Expo City, Palm Jumeirah, and Saadiyat’s cultural coastline

If your feed needed fresh wallpaper, the UAE just served it from orbit. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre has released the first images from its newest satellites, MBZ-Sat and Etihad-Sat, timed to World Space Week. The reveal includes crisp views of Dubai and Abu Dhabi landmarks and a reminder that the country’s space programme is now producing its own high-quality Earth images at speed.

MBZ-Sat, billed as the region’s most advanced imaging satellite, delivered detailed optical shots of the city, while Etihad-Sat, the UAE’s first synthetic aperture radar mission, adds all-weather, day-night capability. Put together, the pair gives scientists, planners, and first responders a powerful toolbox for everything from coastal monitoring to infrastructure planning and disaster response. Officials called the release a milestone and the start of a new chapter for locally built satellites.

H.E. Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman, MBRSC, said, “The release of these first images from MBZ-SAT and Etihad-SAT reflects the strategic vision of our leadership and the dedication of our Emirati engineers. By combining optical and radar technologies, the UAE is not only meeting its own needs but also contributing vital solutions to global challenges. This achievement represents a new chapter in the UAE’s journey to become a pioneering force in satellite technology and space innovation.”

The first drop features crowd-pleasers. The Palm Jumeirah, Expo City Dubai, and Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District, all caught in sharp relief, plus wide frames that show just how the shoreline stitches the cities together. The timing is deliberate, with World Space Week running from October 4 to 10, and the UAE’s contribution this year is not a look-back slideshow but brand-new data from brand-new birds.

For the rest of us, there is an easy way to enjoy the moment. Watch MBRSC channels, where more frames tend to land after the first tease, then play spot-the-landmark. If you are the type to zoom and enhance, the MBZ-Sat shots reward a closer look at coastlines, road grids, and even the geometry of parks. If you are more of a vibes person, save one to your lock screen and call it motivation for your next day trip.

Images: MBRSC/X