If your camera roll needs a night-sky upgrade, look up next week. The first supermoon of 2025 is due in the UAE around Tuesday, October 7, when the Hunter’s Moon rises a little larger and brighter than a standard full moon. Local outlets and astronomy guides point to that date as the kick-off to a busy season of skywatching, with two more supermoons set for November and December.

A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the closest point in its orbit to Earth. The difference is subtle to the eye, but you will notice a bigger, brighter disc as it clears the horizon. Expect moonrise to deliver the most dramatic views, when foreground landmarks add scale and the colour can shift warm before turning silver as it climbs. For an easy plan, pick a clear eastern view at dusk and give your eyes a few minutes to adapt. NASA’s monthly guide highlights October 6 to 10 as a prime window globally, which lines up neatly with the UAE’s October 7 call.

There is more on the calendar. After the Hunter’s Moon, the Beaver Moon on November 5 is tipped to be the largest of the year, followed by the Cold Moon on December 4. In between, the Orionids meteor shower peaks on October 21 and 22, and the Leonids arrive November 17 and 18, giving you several excuses to head for darker skies outside the city.

For a little extra theatre, this month’s supermoon shares the sky with bright planets. Regional reports say Saturn and Jupiter will be on show, which makes for easy naked-eye spotting and some fun phone photography with a steady hand or a mini tripod.

Plan a simple sunset-to-moonrise outing next week, check a moonrise time for your city on the day, and give yourself a clear line of sight to the east. If the weather behaves, the first supermoon of the year should make an effortless addition to your evening plans, with two encore performances still to come before 2025 bows out.