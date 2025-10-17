The Original Dubai Chocolate will be in London with an exclusive pop-up at Harrods

If you’re travelling to the UK and have family or friends who are obsessed with Dubai’s iconic FIX chocolate, chances are you’ll be asked to bring a bar (or a dozen) back home with you.

Well, we’ve got some good news for you, and possibly your luggage weight allowance and white tees, because FIX chocolate will be making its debut in the UK.

‘The Original Dubai Chocolate’ will be in London with an exclusive pop-up at Harrods but for a limited time only, from October 27 to November 23, 2025. This is the very first time the iconic chocolate – which has taken the world by storm – is expanding outside of the UAE.

Sarah Hamouda, co-founder at FIX Dessert Chocolate, commented, “This is such a full-circle moment. FIX has always been about blending cultures; in this instance, my London upbringing and Egyptian roots with Dubai’s unstoppable energy. Launching our first international pop-up with Harrods just felt right. We can’t wait to see how UK customers react when they step into our world.”

FIX Dessert Chocolate has won hearts worldwide thanks to its unique blend of rich, high-quality chocolate infused with authentic Middle Eastern flavours, offering a truly unforgettable taste experience. The homegrown brand combines artisanal craftsmanship with sleek, modern packaging, making it as visually appealing as it is delicious.

Its growing popularity was fuelled by enthusiastic word of mouth, social media buzz, and the allure of exclusivity. Anyone around the world who is a fan of chocolate would love to try it.

Beyond the dub versions we’ve seen here in Dubai and around the world, FIX chocolate has also inspired a range of outrageous and imaginative creations – from a burger and hair dye to a dress and even a perfume. That’s how popular it is, and this is why your mates in the UK can’t miss this opportunity, so don’t forget the share the sweet news.

Images: FIX Dessert Chocolatier and Unsplash