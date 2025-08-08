Dubai Chocolate made the internet go crazy, but its influence didn’t stop at chocolate

It’s inspired everything from beauty products to fashion statements that are as wild and unforgettable as the city itself. Dubai’s own FIX Dessert Chocolatier the genius duo Sarah Hamouda and Yezen Alani behind the world-famous ‘Original Dubai Chocolate’ asked their followers one cheeky question “What’s the weirdest Dubai Chocolate-themed thing you’ve ever seen?”

The answers? A wild ride of chocolatey, pistachio-dusted madness that you just have to see to believe. Welcome to the strange and sweet world of Dubai Chocolate-inspired creations.

A chocolate kunafa hand wash

It smells just like your favourite dessert but feels totally bizarre on your hands. 68% of people gave it a hard no and one fan even said, “My hands said no thank you!” Clearly not everyone’s favourite idea.

A candle you’ll want to eat

These candles look like creamy whipped ganache in a jar that’s so tempting, you might forget they’re not food. Pro tip: Don’t try to spoon it out.

The now-infamous Dubai Chocolate nails

Glossy, gooey, and topped with real pistachios. This manicure is equal parts glamorous and nuts. Perfect for anyone craving a little extra sweetness on their fingertips.

The dress that broke the internet

It’s a bodycon covered in a grid pattern of baklava slices, a look that had everyone saying, “Oh no, oh.” Definitely a dessert-inspired fashion statement like no other.

A Dubai Chocolate burger

Available in England, Egypt, and now Dubai. This bizarre burger combines chocolate and burger vibes in a way no one really asked for. We’re still trying to figure out why.

Dubai Chocolate hair dye

Because why just eat chocolate when you can wear it? Imagine your hair smelling like a freshly baked patisserie. The good news is, it’s definitely a conversation starter. The bad news? You’ll need extra shampoo.

Cocoa butter and kunafa shampoo

Fancy rocking hair that smells like toasted kunafa? Surprisingly, 37% of people are into this bold and slightly wild scent that’s equal parts delicious and daring.

Dubai Chocolate perfume

Yes, it’s a thing, a sweet-smelling fragrance that’ll make you smell like the entire dessert aisle, and guess what? 63% fans say they’d happily spritz this unique scent all day long.