Dubai’s got your whole journey sorted right from the station to your doorstep

The Etihad Rail passenger service is set to launch in 2026, and while we’re all eager to climb aboard, one big question remains: how exactly are we getting to and from the station?

Well, Etihad Rail has joined forces with Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC) which will see DTC serve as a provider of mobility services for Etihad Rail.

The two entities will work together to ensure seamless and efficient transport services for passengers at Etihad Rail stations in Dubai.

DTC will coordinate the location of taxis, buses, limousines, and VIP vehicles for passengers and will have plans in place to manage congestion and secure smooth customer exit.

For peace of mind, DTC’s partnership with Bolt, means that passengers will be able to seamlessly book taxis and limousines directly via the Bolt app.

Need to hop on the Dubai Metro after the Etihad Rail? Feeder buses will connect you to nearby metro lines for a seamless journey.

DTC operates a state-of-the-art fleet of approximately 6,200 taxis, which includes pink taxis for women and families only, as well as accessible vehicles designed to serve People of Determination. The fleet also includes 600 premium limousines, providing premium transportation services.

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, said, “This partnership with Etihad Rail underscores our unwavering commitment to redefining mobility. With a team of highly trained drivers and the support of cutting-edge technology, DTC is enhancing its operational capacity to keep pace with Dubai’s rapid growth and development, while continuing to deliver world-class transportation services.”

He added, “Together, we will offer passengers a seamless travel experience that unites the efficiency of rail with the convenience of on-demand taxis and limousines.”

Azza Alsuwaidi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Rail Mobility, added, “This partnership with Dubai Taxi Company reflects our commitment to enhancing integration across different modes of transport and delivering seamless and safe mobility solutions in preparation for the launch of passenger services in 2026. Together with our partners, we are building a smart and sustainable ecosystem that improves operational efficiency and supports the UAE’s vision for a more connected and high-quality future of transport.”

@etihad_rail

Images: Etihad Rail Instagram